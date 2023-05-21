Toll Brothers, Inc. (NYSE:TOL) Receives $60.09 Consensus PT from Brokerages

Shares of Toll Brothers, Inc. (NYSE:TOL – Get Rating) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the fourteen ratings firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $60.09.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of Toll Brothers from $61.00 to $67.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 23rd. Oppenheimer lifted their price objective on shares of Toll Brothers from $71.00 to $73.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 24th. UBS Group raised their target price on Toll Brothers from $65.00 to $73.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 23rd. Bank of America lifted their price target on Toll Brothers from $68.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 23rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating and set a $55.00 price objective on shares of Toll Brothers in a research report on Thursday, February 23rd.

Toll Brothers Price Performance

NYSE:TOL opened at $66.36 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $61.12 and a 200-day moving average price of $55.59. Toll Brothers has a 1-year low of $39.53 and a 1-year high of $67.54. The firm has a market cap of $7.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.71 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 5.59 and a quick ratio of 0.78.

Toll Brothers Increases Dividend

Toll Brothers ( NYSE:TOL Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 22nd. The construction company reported $1.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.37 by $0.33. Toll Brothers had a net margin of 12.92% and a return on equity of 21.02%. The company had revenue of $1.78 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.74 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.24 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down .6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Toll Brothers will post 8.66 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 21st. Investors of record on Thursday, April 6th were given a dividend of $0.21 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, April 5th. This is a positive change from Toll Brothers’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.27%. Toll Brothers’s payout ratio is 7.29%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Toll Brothers

In related news, Director Paul E. Shapiro sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.38, for a total transaction of $58,380.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 136,098 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,945,401.24. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Christine Garvey sold 2,980 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.13, for a total value of $179,187.40. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 8,284 shares in the company, valued at $498,116.92. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Paul E. Shapiro sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.38, for a total value of $58,380.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 136,098 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,945,401.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 14,105 shares of company stock valued at $831,824 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 1.79% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Toll Brothers in the first quarter worth $29,000. Ellevest Inc. grew its holdings in Toll Brothers by 102.5% during the 1st quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 478 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 242 shares during the last quarter. Glassy Mountain Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Toll Brothers during the 4th quarter worth about $37,000. City Holding Co. acquired a new position in Toll Brothers during the 1st quarter valued at about $37,000. Finally, Proficio Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Toll Brothers in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $38,000. 82.74% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Toll Brothers

Toll Brothers, Inc engages in the design, building, marketing, and arranging of financing for detached and attached homes in residential communities. It operates through the following segments: Traditional Home Building and City Living. The Traditional Home Building segment builds and sells homes for detached and attached homes in luxury residential communities in affluent suburban markets and caters to move-up, empty-nester, active-adult, age-qualified, and second-home buyers.

