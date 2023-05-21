Threshold Self Reported Market Capitalization Hits $278.59 Million (T)

Threshold (T) traded 1.4% lower against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on May 20th. In the last week, Threshold has traded 4.1% higher against the US dollar. Threshold has a market capitalization of $278.59 million and $4.45 million worth of Threshold was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Threshold token can now be purchased for about $0.0279 or 0.00000103 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Toncoin (TON) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.88 or 0.00006929 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $5.57 or 0.00020476 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.00 or 0.00025744 BTC.

Sourceless (STR) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0250 or 0.00000092 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.92 or 0.00018120 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded 5.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00001061 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $27,175.40 or 0.99986269 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0260 or 0.00000096 BTC.

Coinmetro Token (XCM) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.65 or 0.00002388 BTC.

About Threshold

Threshold (T) is a token. Its launch date was December 31st, 2021. Threshold’s total supply is 10,515,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens. Threshold’s official Twitter account is @thetnetwork. The Reddit community for Threshold is https://reddit.com/r/thresholdnetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Threshold is threshold.network. Threshold’s official message board is forum.threshold.network.

Buying and Selling Threshold

According to CryptoCompare, “Threshold (T) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the Ethereum platform. Threshold has a current supply of 10,515,000,000 with 8,705,992,196.558561 in circulation. The last known price of Threshold is 0.02818825 USD and is down -0.56 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 81 active market(s) with $11,666,887.03 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://threshold.network/.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Threshold directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Threshold should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Threshold using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

