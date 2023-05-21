Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO) Shares Bought by Parcion Private Wealth LLC

Parcion Private Wealth LLC raised its position in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO – Get Rating) by 6.0% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 712 shares of the medical research company’s stock after acquiring an additional 40 shares during the quarter. Parcion Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific were worth $392,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Financial Insights Inc. boosted its stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 40.1% in the fourth quarter. Financial Insights Inc. now owns 1,499 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $825,000 after acquiring an additional 429 shares in the last quarter. XML Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific during the fourth quarter worth $268,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp lifted its stake in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 403,396 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $222,146,000 after buying an additional 2,032 shares during the period. Tredje AP fonden lifted its stake in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 2.5% during the fourth quarter. Tredje AP fonden now owns 83,776 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $46,135,000 after buying an additional 2,047 shares during the period. Finally, Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory LLC DE acquired a new stake in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific during the fourth quarter worth $69,000. 85.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Thermo Fisher Scientific Stock Up 0.7 %

TMO stock opened at $527.38 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $203.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.38, a P/E/G ratio of 2.60 and a beta of 0.79. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $555.55 and a 200-day simple moving average of $554.34. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. has a 52 week low of $475.77 and a 52 week high of $611.06.

Thermo Fisher Scientific Increases Dividend

Thermo Fisher Scientific ( NYSE:TMO Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The medical research company reported $5.03 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.03. The firm had revenue of $10.71 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.67 billion. Thermo Fisher Scientific had a net margin of 13.75% and a return on equity of 19.16%. Thermo Fisher Scientific’s quarterly revenue was down 9.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $7.25 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. will post 23.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 14th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 15th were given a dividend of $0.35 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 14th. This is a positive change from Thermo Fisher Scientific’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.27%. Thermo Fisher Scientific’s payout ratio is presently 9.13%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Thermo Fisher Scientific news, CEO Marc N. Casper sold 1,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $534.82, for a total value of $855,712.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 141,330 shares in the company, valued at approximately $75,586,110.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Thermo Fisher Scientific news, CEO Marc N. Casper sold 1,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $534.82, for a total value of $855,712.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 141,330 shares in the company, valued at approximately $75,586,110.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Marc N. Casper sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $545.22, for a total transaction of $5,452,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 141,330 shares in the company, valued at $77,055,942.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 19,100 shares of company stock worth $10,391,587. 0.32% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have recently commented on TMO. Robert W. Baird lowered their price objective on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $693.00 to $670.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 27th. Barclays reduced their target price on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $625.00 to $610.00 in a report on Thursday, April 27th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific in a report on Thursday. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Citigroup reduced their target price on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $700.00 to $650.00 in a report on Thursday, April 27th. Finally, SVB Leerink raised their target price on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $620.00 to $630.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $627.91.

About Thermo Fisher Scientific

Thermo Fisher Scientific, Inc engages in the provision of analytical instruments, equipment, reagents and consumables, software, and services for research, analysis, discovery, and diagnostics. It operates through the following segments: Life Sciences Solutions, Analytical Instruments, Specialty Diagnostics, and Laboratory Products and Services.

Featured Stories

