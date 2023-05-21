The Hanover Insurance Group, Inc. (NYSE:THG) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

The Hanover Insurance Group, Inc. (NYSE:THG – Get Rating) has been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the nine brokerages that are covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and two have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $150.71.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods decreased their price target on shares of The Hanover Insurance Group from $148.00 to $141.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 18th. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on The Hanover Insurance Group from $153.00 to $159.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 4th. StockNews.com began coverage on The Hanover Insurance Group in a research report on Thursday. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. TheStreet downgraded The Hanover Insurance Group from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 9th. Finally, JMP Securities reiterated a “market outperform” rating and issued a $170.00 target price on shares of The Hanover Insurance Group in a report on Friday, February 3rd.

The Hanover Insurance Group Stock Down 0.4 %

Shares of THG opened at $119.10 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 0.37 and a current ratio of 0.37. The Hanover Insurance Group has a 52 week low of $115.26 and a 52 week high of $149.64. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3,968.68, a PEG ratio of 0.45 and a beta of 0.69. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $123.70 and a 200-day moving average of $133.50.

The Hanover Insurance Group Announces Dividend

The Hanover Insurance Group ( NYSE:THG Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The insurance provider reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $1.44 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.47 billion. The Hanover Insurance Group had a positive return on equity of 3.62% and a negative net margin of 0.01%. During the same period last year, the company earned $3.26 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that The Hanover Insurance Group will post 6.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 15th were issued a $0.81 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 14th. This represents a $3.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.72%. The Hanover Insurance Group’s payout ratio is currently -10,796.40%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, SVP Warren E. Barnes sold 862 shares of The Hanover Insurance Group stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $138.51, for a total value of $119,395.62. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 4,075 shares in the company, valued at approximately $564,428.25. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 2.40% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On The Hanover Insurance Group

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its holdings in The Hanover Insurance Group by 8.4% in the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 25,371 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $3,252,000 after acquiring an additional 1,968 shares in the last quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in The Hanover Insurance Group by 9.0% during the 3rd quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC now owns 28,883 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $3,701,000 after purchasing an additional 2,373 shares in the last quarter. Western Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in The Hanover Insurance Group during the third quarter worth $250,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its stake in shares of The Hanover Insurance Group by 9.7% in the third quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,029,102 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $131,869,000 after buying an additional 91,418 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Comerica Bank grew its holdings in shares of The Hanover Insurance Group by 2.3% during the fourth quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 48,273 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $6,435,000 after buying an additional 1,108 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.39% of the company’s stock.

The Hanover Insurance Group Company Profile

(Get Rating)

The Hanover Insurance Group, Inc is a holding company that engages in the provision of property and casualty products and services. It operates through the following segments: Core Commercial, Specialty, Personal Lines and Other. The Core Commercial segment includes commercial multiple peril, commercial automobile, workers compensation and other core commercial coverage, such as general liability, commercial umbrella and monoline property.

See Also

