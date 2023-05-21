The Goldman Sachs Group (NYSE:GS) Now Covered by StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group (NYSE:GS – Get Rating) in a research report sent to investors on Thursday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the investment management company’s stock.

Several other research analysts have also recently commented on GS. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $329.00 to $337.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 19th. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed an outperform rating and issued a $410.00 price objective on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group in a report on Tuesday, April 11th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on The Goldman Sachs Group from $429.00 to $414.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $430.00 to $415.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 19th. Finally, UBS Group raised shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, April 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $389.17.

The Goldman Sachs Group Stock Performance

GS opened at $326.15 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.25, a current ratio of 0.81 and a quick ratio of 0.81. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $325.98 and a 200 day simple moving average of $349.14. The Goldman Sachs Group has a 1 year low of $277.84 and a 1 year high of $389.58. The company has a market capitalization of $108.43 billion, a PE ratio of 11.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.87 and a beta of 1.40.

The Goldman Sachs Group Announces Dividend

The Goldman Sachs Group ( NYSE:GS Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 18th. The investment management company reported $8.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $8.14 by $0.65. The Goldman Sachs Group had a net margin of 13.23% and a return on equity of 9.84%. The company had revenue of $12.22 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.66 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $10.76 earnings per share. The Goldman Sachs Group’s quarterly revenue was down 5.5% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that The Goldman Sachs Group will post 31.83 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 29th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 1st will be issued a $2.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 31st. This represents a $10.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.07%. The Goldman Sachs Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 35.60%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, major shareholder Goldman Sachs Group Inc sold 24,819,473 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.61, for a total transaction of $536,348,811.53. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 110,337 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,384,382.57. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, major shareholder Goldman Sachs Group Inc sold 24,819,473 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.61, for a total value of $536,348,811.53. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 110,337 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,384,382.57. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Treasurer Philip R. Berlinski sold 3,750 shares of The Goldman Sachs Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $338.10, for a total value of $1,267,875.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the treasurer now directly owns 21,366 shares in the company, valued at $7,223,844.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 28,938,775 shares of company stock valued at $567,462,983 in the last ninety days. 0.54% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On The Goldman Sachs Group

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Transamerica Financial Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in The Goldman Sachs Group by 727.3% during the 3rd quarter. Transamerica Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 91 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares during the period. Tower View Investment Management & Research LLC bought a new stake in The Goldman Sachs Group in the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. Larson Financial Group LLC lifted its stake in The Goldman Sachs Group by 224.0% in the fourth quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 81 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 56 shares during the period. Paragon Wealth Strategies LLC bought a new position in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Finally, Sound Income Strategies LLC grew its position in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 109.3% during the 4th quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 90 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 47 shares during the period. 69.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About The Goldman Sachs Group

The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc engages in the provision of financial services. It operates through the following business segments: Global Banking and Markets, Asset and Wealth Management, and Platform Solutions. The Global Banking and Markets segment includes investment banking, equity and debt underwriting, Fixed Income, Currency, and Commodities (FICC) intermediation and financing activities, relationship lending and acquisition financing, and investing activities.

