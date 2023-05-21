The Allstate Co. (NYSE:ALL) Shares Bought by Berkeley Capital Partners LLC

Berkeley Capital Partners LLC boosted its position in The Allstate Co. (NYSE:ALL – Get Rating) by 7.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 6,000 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after buying an additional 403 shares during the quarter. Berkeley Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in Allstate were worth $814,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Accurate Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Allstate during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Cowa LLC bought a new stake in shares of Allstate in the first quarter worth $30,000. Standard Family Office LLC acquired a new stake in Allstate in the third quarter valued at $37,000. CI Investments Inc. grew its holdings in Allstate by 981.8% during the 3rd quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 357 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 324 shares in the last quarter. Finally, New England Capital Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Allstate in the 4th quarter worth about $46,000. 77.48% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Allstate Trading Down 0.9 %
Allstate stock traded down $1.11 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $117.78. The company had a trading volume of 2,027,639 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,749,189. The Allstate Co. has a fifty-two week low of $103.20 and a fifty-two week high of $142.15. The company has a quick ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 0.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $113.83 and its 200-day moving average is $125.67.
Insider Transactions at Allstate
In related news, CFO Jesse E. Merten sold 29,451 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.18, for a total value of $3,951,735.18. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 16,668 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,236,512.24. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
A number of brokerages recently issued reports on ALL. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on shares of Allstate from $104.00 to $100.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 5th. StockNews.com began coverage on Allstate in a research report on Thursday. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. William Blair raised Allstate from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, April 3rd. Bank of America lifted their target price on Allstate from $146.00 to $149.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Barclays reduced their target price on shares of Allstate from $125.00 to $122.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Allstate currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $141.31.
Allstate Company Profile
The Allstate Corp. engages in the property and casualty insurance business and the provision of protection solutions. It operates through following business segments: Allstate Protection, Protection Services, Allstate Health and Benefits, Run-off Property-Liability, and Corporate and Other. The Allstate Protection segment offers private passenger auto, homeowners, other personal lines, and commercial insurance marketed under the Allstate, National General, and Answer Financial brand names.
