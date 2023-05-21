Texas Pacific Land (NYSE:TPL) Earns Hold Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Texas Pacific Land (NYSE:TPL – Get Rating) in a research report released on Thursday. The firm issued a hold rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

Separately, Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on shares of Texas Pacific Land from $1,396.00 to $1,399.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 27th.

Texas Pacific Land Stock Down 0.4 %

TPL stock opened at $1,346.02 on Thursday. Texas Pacific Land has a twelve month low of $1,325.33 and a twelve month high of $2,739.00. The company has a market cap of $10.35 billion, a PE ratio of 23.88 and a beta of 1.87. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $1,575.08 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1,996.77.

Texas Pacific Land Dividend Announcement

Texas Pacific Land ( NYSE:TPL Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 22nd. The financial services provider reported $12.94 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $15.14 by ($2.20). The company had revenue of $152.71 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $171.71 million. Texas Pacific Land had a net margin of 65.28% and a return on equity of 58.62%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Texas Pacific Land will post 51.22 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 8th will be paid a $3.25 dividend. This represents a $13.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.97%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 7th. Texas Pacific Land’s payout ratio is presently 23.06%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Texas Pacific Land

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TPL. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in Texas Pacific Land by 80,933.5% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 208,256 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $488,200,000 after buying an additional 207,999 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Texas Pacific Land by 18.8% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 345,031 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $613,200,000 after purchasing an additional 54,723 shares during the period. Lion Long Term Partners LP bought a new stake in shares of Texas Pacific Land in the 4th quarter valued at about $118,618,000. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Texas Pacific Land by 8.2% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 629,117 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $850,635,000 after purchasing an additional 47,484 shares during the period. Finally, York GP Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Texas Pacific Land in the 1st quarter valued at about $71,894,000. 58.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Texas Pacific Land Company Profile

Texas Pacific Land Corp. operates as a landowner in the State of Texas. Its surface and royalty ownership allow revenue generation through the entire value chain of oil and gas development, including through fixed fee payments for use of the firm’s land, revenue for sales of materials used in the construction of infrastructure, providing sourced water and treated produced water, revenue from its oil and gas royalty interests, and revenues related to saltwater disposal on land.

