TechTarget (NASDAQ:TTGT) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

Several other brokerages also recently weighed in on TTGT. Needham & Company LLC lowered their price objective on TechTarget from $90.00 to $55.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded TechTarget from a neutral rating to a sell rating and decreased their target price for the company from $52.00 to $27.00 in a report on Thursday, May 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on TechTarget in a report on Thursday, February 16th. They set an underweight rating and a $41.00 target price for the company. KeyCorp decreased their target price on TechTarget from $60.00 to $50.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 10th. Finally, Raymond James decreased their target price on TechTarget from $55.00 to $49.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 10th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $44.88.

TechTarget Stock Performance

Shares of TTGT stock opened at $31.27 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.17, a quick ratio of 8.69 and a current ratio of 8.69. TechTarget has a fifty-two week low of $28.25 and a fifty-two week high of $74.61. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $34.17 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $41.12. The company has a market capitalization of $877.75 million, a P/E ratio of 27.67 and a beta of 0.98.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Institutional Investors Weigh In On TechTarget

In other TechTarget news, President Rebecca Kitchens sold 750 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.50, for a total value of $29,625.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now owns 16,996 shares in the company, valued at $671,342. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . 8.92% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of TTGT. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of TechTarget by 90,828.1% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,914,662 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $216,540,000 after acquiring an additional 4,909,257 shares during the last quarter. Trigran Investments Inc. grew its stake in shares of TechTarget by 258.3% in the first quarter. Trigran Investments Inc. now owns 1,360,917 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $49,156,000 after acquiring an additional 981,078 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of TechTarget by 500.9% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,104,285 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $48,655,000 after acquiring an additional 920,518 shares during the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC grew its stake in shares of TechTarget by 20.2% in the third quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 2,060,169 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $121,962,000 after acquiring an additional 346,713 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in shares of TechTarget by 3,282.9% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 223,917 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $18,200,000 after acquiring an additional 217,298 shares during the last quarter. 99.61% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

TechTarget Company Profile

TechTarget, Inc engages in the provision of data and analytics and software solutions for purchase intent-driven marketing and sales data which delivers business impact for business-to-business companies. It operates through the North America and International geographical segments. Its solutions include tech marketing, ABM, tech sales, and intent-driven services.

