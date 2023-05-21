TD Securities Trims Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trst (TSE:D.UN) Target Price to C$18.00

Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trst (TSE:D.UN – Get Rating) had its target price cut by TD Securities from C$19.50 to C$18.00 in a research note published on Wednesday, BayStreet.CA reports. They currently have a buy rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

D.UN has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Canaccord Genuity Group cut their target price on shares of Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trst from C$16.00 to C$15.50 in a research report on Wednesday. National Bankshares upgraded shares of Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trst from a sector perform rating to an outperform rating and cut their target price for the stock from C$18.50 to C$16.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 18th. CIBC lowered shares of Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trst from an outperform rating to a neutral rating and cut their price objective for the company from C$20.00 to C$17.50 in a research report on Thursday, April 13th. Scotiabank cut their price objective on shares of Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trst from C$20.00 to C$19.50 in a research report on Tuesday, February 21st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on shares of Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trst from C$19.50 to C$18.00 and set a sector perform rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 21st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of C$17.69.

Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trst Stock Performance

Shares of D.UN opened at C$14.54 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 0.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 89.86. The stock has a market cap of C$656.04 million, a P/E ratio of 33.81 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a 50-day moving average of C$14.06 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$15.20. Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trst has a 12-month low of C$12.53 and a 12-month high of C$23.50.

Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trst Company Profile

Dream Office REIT is an unincorporated, open-ended real estate investment trust. Dream Office REIT owns well-located, high-quality central business district office properties in major urban centres across Canada, with a focus on downtown Toronto.

