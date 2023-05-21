Target (NYSE:TGT) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Target (NYSE:TGT – Get Rating) in a research report report published on Thursday. The firm issued a hold rating on the retailer’s stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently commented on TGT. Barclays assumed coverage on shares of Target in a research report on Tuesday, February 7th. They issued an equal weight rating and a $163.00 price objective on the stock. TheStreet upgraded shares of Target from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a research report on Thursday, February 16th. Roth Capital restated a neutral rating on shares of Target in a research report on Wednesday, March 1st. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on shares of Target from $160.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 1st. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group reissued an outperform rating and issued a $185.00 price objective on shares of Target in a research note on Wednesday, March 1st. Thirteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Target has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $181.69.

Get Target alerts:

Target Stock Performance

TGT stock opened at $152.28 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.22. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $160.08 and a 200 day moving average price of $160.91. Target has a fifty-two week low of $137.16 and a fifty-two week high of $183.89. The stock has a market capitalization of $70.29 billion, a PE ratio of 25.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 1.02.

Target Announces Dividend

Target ( NYSE:TGT Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 17th. The retailer reported $2.05 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.76 by $0.29. Target had a net margin of 2.49% and a return on equity of 24.49%. The firm had revenue of $24.95 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $25.28 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.19 EPS. Target’s revenue was up .5% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Target will post 8.22 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, June 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 17th will be given a dividend of $1.08 per share. This represents a $4.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.84%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 16th. Target’s payout ratio is currently 73.59%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, insider Brian C. Cornell sold 35,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $158.98, for a total value of $5,564,300.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 191,272 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $30,408,422.56. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.29% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Target

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of TGT. Point72 Asset Management L.P. grew its stake in Target by 333.1% during the third quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 86,615 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $12,853,000 after acquiring an additional 66,615 shares in the last quarter. Legacy Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Target during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $213,000. Mutual Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Target during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $3,425,000. KG&L Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Target by 39.2% in the 4th quarter. KG&L Capital Management LLC now owns 19,120 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $2,850,000 after buying an additional 5,384 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FSM Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in Target by 11.3% in the 4th quarter. FSM Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,963 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $442,000 after buying an additional 301 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 78.86% of the company’s stock.

Target Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Target Corp. engages in the operation and ownership of general merchandise stores. It offers food assortments including perishables, dry grocery, dairy, and frozen items. The company was founded by George Draper Dayton in 1902 and is headquartered in Minneapolis, MN.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Target Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Target and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.