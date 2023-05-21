Synopsys (NASDAQ:SNPS) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Synopsys (NASDAQ:SNPS – Get Rating) in a research report sent to investors on Thursday. The brokerage issued a buy rating on the semiconductor company’s stock.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the company. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on Synopsys from $400.00 to $410.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Thursday, February 16th. Needham & Company LLC raised their price target on Synopsys from $420.00 to $450.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday, February 16th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities reissued a buy rating and set a $420.00 price target on shares of Synopsys in a report on Tuesday, February 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $434.70.

Shares of NASDAQ SNPS opened at $408.50 on Thursday. Synopsys has a 1-year low of $267.00 and a 1-year high of $418.40. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $375.54 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $351.01. The firm has a market capitalization of $62.21 billion, a PE ratio of 68.89, a P/E/G ratio of 3.63 and a beta of 1.18.

Synopsys ( NASDAQ:SNPS Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 17th. The semiconductor company reported $2.54 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.47 by $0.07. Synopsys had a return on equity of 16.29% and a net margin of 17.41%. The firm had revenue of $1.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.38 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.89 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Synopsys will post 7.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CAO Sudhindra Kankanwadi sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $391.43, for a total value of $1,565,720.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 16,758 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,559,583.94. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 0.69% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. State Street Corp boosted its position in Synopsys by 2.6% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,498,958 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,510,213,000 after acquiring an additional 166,992 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its position in Synopsys by 4.6% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 5,636,421 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,177,068,000 after acquiring an additional 246,007 shares during the period. FMR LLC boosted its position in Synopsys by 14.0% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,436,957 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,327,524,000 after acquiring an additional 420,783 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Synopsys by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,245,659 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,250,869,000 after purchasing an additional 52,624 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pictet Asset Management SA raised its stake in shares of Synopsys by 3.1% during the 1st quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA now owns 2,875,217 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,110,553,000 after purchasing an additional 86,640 shares in the last quarter. 84.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Synopsys, Inc engages in the provision of software products and consulting services in the electronic design automation industry. It operates through the following segments: Semiconductor and System Design, and Software Integrity. The Semiconductor and System Design segment includes the EDA, IP and System Integration.

