Synergy Asset Management LLC Purchases 844 Shares of Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK)

Synergy Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK – Get Rating) by 9.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 9,415 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 844 shares during the period. Synergy Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. were worth $1,045,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Cantor Fitzgerald Investment Advisor L.P grew its position in Merck & Co., Inc. by 94.2% in the 1st quarter. Cantor Fitzgerald Investment Advisor L.P now owns 349,588 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,683,000 after purchasing an additional 169,536 shares during the period. BCK Partners Inc. bought a new stake in Merck & Co., Inc. in the 1st quarter worth approximately $2,423,000. NewEdge Advisors LLC grew its position in Merck & Co., Inc. by 6.3% in the 1st quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 159,225 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,064,000 after purchasing an additional 9,376 shares during the period. First Western Trust Bank bought a new stake in Merck & Co., Inc. in the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,078,000. Finally, Equitable Holdings Inc. grew its position in Merck & Co., Inc. by 12.9% in the 1st quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. now owns 36,124 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,964,000 after purchasing an additional 4,131 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 72.89% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on MRK shares. Truist Financial boosted their price objective on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from $106.00 to $118.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. Citigroup raised shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $105.00 to $130.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 13th. Mizuho reissued a “buy” rating and set a $130.00 price objective on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a research report on Monday, April 10th. Wolfe Research raised shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $127.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Finally, Societe Generale downgraded shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 28th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Merck & Co., Inc. has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $120.75.

Insider Transactions at Merck & Co., Inc.

Merck & Co., Inc. Price Performance

In other news, VP Rita A. Karachun sold 15,875 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $117.53, for a total value of $1,865,788.75. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 45,710 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,372,296.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . In related news, CEO Robert M. Davis sold 143,329 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $114.93, for a total transaction of $16,472,801.97. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 271,817 shares in the company, valued at approximately $31,239,927.81. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, VP Rita A. Karachun sold 15,875 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $117.53, for a total transaction of $1,865,788.75. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 45,710 shares in the company, valued at $5,372,296.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 488,258 shares of company stock worth $56,481,018 in the last three months. Insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

MRK stock traded up $1.49 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $115.49. The company had a trading volume of 7,647,080 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,123,824. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $112.26 and a 200 day moving average price of $109.44. Merck & Co., Inc. has a 12-month low of $83.05 and a 12-month high of $119.65. The company has a quick ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The company has a market capitalization of $293.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.56, a P/E/G ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 0.34.

Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The company reported $1.40 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.34 by $0.06. Merck & Co., Inc. had a net margin of 22.52% and a return on equity of 37.92%. The firm had revenue of $14.49 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.81 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.14 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 8.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that Merck & Co., Inc. will post 6.95 earnings per share for the current year.

Merck & Co., Inc. Profile

(Get Rating)

Merck & Co, Inc is a health care company, which engages in the provision of health solutions through its prescription medicines, vaccines, biologic therapies, animal health, and consumer care products. It operates through the following segments: Pharmaceutical, Animal Health, and Other. The Pharmaceutical segment includes human health pharmaceutical and vaccine products.

