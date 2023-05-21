SVB Wealth LLC Trims Stock Position in Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX)

SVB Wealth LLC lessened its position in Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX – Get Rating) by 1.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 113,305 shares of the coffee company’s stock after selling 1,489 shares during the period. SVB Wealth LLC’s holdings in Starbucks were worth $11,240,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. My Personal CFO LLC acquired a new position in shares of Starbucks in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Piershale Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Starbucks in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Beirne Wealth Consulting Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Starbucks in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Starbucks in the third quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Finally, Red Tortoise LLC acquired a new position in shares of Starbucks in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.16% of the company’s stock.

Starbucks Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:SBUX opened at $105.51 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $120.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 0.95. Starbucks Co. has a 1-year low of $70.35 and a 1-year high of $115.48. The company’s fifty day moving average is $105.08 and its two-hundred day moving average is $103.14.

Starbucks Announces Dividend

Starbucks ( NASDAQ:SBUX Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The coffee company reported $0.74 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.64 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $8.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.43 billion. Starbucks had a net margin of 10.46% and a negative return on equity of 41.99%. The firm’s revenue was up 14.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.59 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Starbucks Co. will post 3.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 26th. Investors of record on Friday, May 12th will be issued a $0.53 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 11th. This represents a $2.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.01%. Starbucks’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 68.83%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CFO Rachel Ruggeri sold 736 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.50, for a total value of $77,648.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 56,028 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,910,954. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 1.98% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on SBUX. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Starbucks from $111.00 to $112.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, February 6th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Starbucks from $120.00 to $125.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on shares of Starbucks from $114.00 to $113.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Starbucks from $100.00 to $104.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 17th. Finally, Robert W. Baird upped their price target on shares of Starbucks from $105.00 to $110.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $110.31.

Starbucks Company Profile

Starbucks Corp. engages in the production, marketing, and retailing of specialty coffee. It operates through the following segments: North America, International, Channel Development, and Corporate and Other. The North America segment focuses on the United States and Canada. The International segment is involved in China, Japan, Asia Pacific, Europe, Middle East, Africa, Latin America, and Caribbean.

