SVB Wealth LLC Reduces Stock Holdings in Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG)

SVB Wealth LLC reduced its stake in Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG – Get Rating) by 0.7% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 56,237 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 419 shares during the period. SVB Wealth LLC’s holdings in Intuitive Surgical were worth $14,922,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. MADDEN SECURITIES Corp purchased a new position in shares of Intuitive Surgical during the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. Paragon Wealth Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in Intuitive Surgical in the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Bogart Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in Intuitive Surgical by 70.1% in the third quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 148 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 61 shares during the period. Evermay Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Intuitive Surgical by 103.4% in the fourth quarter. Evermay Wealth Management LLC now owns 118 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares during the period. Finally, MinichMacGregor Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Intuitive Surgical in the fourth quarter valued at $35,000. 81.96% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In other news, VP Fredrik Widman sold 630 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $297.87, for a total value of $187,658.10. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 2,233 shares in the company, valued at $665,143.71. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, VP Fredrik Widman sold 630 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $297.87, for a total value of $187,658.10. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 2,233 shares in the company, valued at $665,143.71. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Myriam Curet sold 1,253 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $228.47, for a total value of $286,272.91. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 1,950 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $445,516.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 61,276 shares of company stock worth $18,253,410 over the last 90 days. 0.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Intuitive Surgical Price Performance

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. UBS Group assumed coverage on Intuitive Surgical in a report on Tuesday, March 28th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $278.00 target price for the company. William Blair assumed coverage on Intuitive Surgical in a report on Thursday, March 23rd. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on Intuitive Surgical from $250.00 to $335.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on Intuitive Surgical from $245.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 19th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on Intuitive Surgical from $305.00 to $309.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 19th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $300.50.

Shares of ISRG opened at $313.61 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $109.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 85.69, a PEG ratio of 5.59 and a beta of 1.31. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $275.30 and a 200 day moving average price of $261.59. Intuitive Surgical, Inc. has a 12 month low of $180.07 and a 12 month high of $315.20.

Intuitive Surgical (NASDAQ:ISRG – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 18th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.20 by $0.03. Intuitive Surgical had a return on equity of 11.39% and a net margin of 20.40%. The company had revenue of $1.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.59 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.00 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Intuitive Surgical, Inc. will post 4.3 earnings per share for the current year.

Intuitive Surgical Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Intuitive Surgical, Inc engages in the provision of robotic-assisted surgical solutions and invasive care through a comprehensive ecosystem of products and services. Its products include Da Vinci Surgical and Ion Endoluminal systems. The company was founded by Frederic H. Moll, John Gordon Freund, and Robert G.

Further Reading

