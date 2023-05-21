SVB Wealth LLC Makes New $9.12 Million Investment in Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META)

SVB Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm bought 75,822 shares of the social networking company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,124,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in META. Riverpoint Wealth Management Holdings LLC bought a new stake in Meta Platforms during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. NewSquare Capital LLC bought a new stake in Meta Platforms during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI bought a new stake in Meta Platforms during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Horan Securities Inc. bought a new stake in Meta Platforms during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Finally, New Millennium Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Meta Platforms during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Institutional investors own 60.92% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CFO Susan J. Li sold 10,643 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $233.81, for a total value of $2,488,439.83. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 73,958 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,292,119.98. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, CFO Susan J. Li sold 10,643 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $233.81, for a total value of $2,488,439.83. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 73,958 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,292,119.98. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Jennifer Newstead sold 393 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $174.05, for a total transaction of $68,401.65. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 32,118 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,590,137.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 37,433 shares of company stock valued at $8,639,885 in the last three months. 13.75% of the stock is owned by insiders.

META stock opened at $245.64 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $629.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.48, a PEG ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 1.20. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $218.45 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $166.06. Meta Platforms, Inc. has a one year low of $88.09 and a one year high of $248.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 2.07 and a current ratio of 2.07.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. UBS Group lifted their price objective on shares of Meta Platforms from $235.00 to $285.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 6th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on shares of Meta Platforms from $225.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 5th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of Meta Platforms from $250.00 to $280.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on shares of Meta Platforms from $230.00 to $280.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 27th. Finally, SVB Securities lifted their price objective on shares of Meta Platforms from $220.00 to $255.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 2nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, forty have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Meta Platforms currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $245.87.

Meta Platforms, Inc, engages in the development of social media applications. It builds technology that helps people connect, find communities, and grow businesses. It operates through the Family of Apps (FoA) and Reality Labs (RL) segments. The FoA segment consists of Facebook, Instagram, Messenger, WhatsApp, and other services.

