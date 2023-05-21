Superdry plc (LON:SDRY) Insider Purchases £1,524,600.46 in Stock

Superdry plc (LON:SDRY – Get Rating) insider Julian Dunkerton bought 1,929,874 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 17th. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 79 ($0.99) per share, with a total value of £1,524,600.46 ($1,909,808.92).

Julian Dunkerton also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, May 4th, Julian Dunkerton bought 4,511,910 shares of Superdry stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 76 ($0.95) per share, with a total value of £3,429,051.60 ($4,295,442.31).

Superdry Stock Performance

LON SDRY opened at GBX 76.60 ($0.96) on Friday. Superdry plc has a 52-week low of GBX 74.90 ($0.94) and a 52-week high of GBX 184.40 ($2.31). The company has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 94.43 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 112.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 293.27, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a current ratio of 1.07. The company has a market capitalization of £74.99 million, a PE ratio of 851.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.56 and a beta of 2.22.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Superdry Company Profile

Separately, Liberum Capital restated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 500 ($6.26) price objective on shares of Superdry in a report on Wednesday, March 22nd.

Superdry plc engages in the design, production, and sale of clothing and accessories primarily under the Superdry brand for men and women in the United Kingdom, the Republic of Ireland, Europe, and internationally. It operates through Retail and Wholesale segments. The company offers clothing, accessories, and footwear.

