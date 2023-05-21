Substratum Hits Market Cap of $138,734.66 (SUB)

Substratum (SUB) traded up 0% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 21:00 PM ET on May 20th. In the last week, Substratum has traded 23.8% lower against the U.S. dollar. Substratum has a total market capitalization of $138,734.66 and approximately $2.25 worth of Substratum was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Substratum token can now be purchased for $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Substratum alerts:

Toncoin (TON) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.88 or 0.00006913 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $5.56 or 0.00020428 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.04 or 0.00025844 BTC.

Sourceless (STR) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0250 or 0.00000092 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.92 or 0.00018067 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00001078 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $27,224.58 or 0.99937449 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0280 or 0.00000103 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0262 or 0.00000096 BTC.

About Substratum

Substratum (SUB) is a token. Its genesis date was July 25th, 2017. Substratum’s total supply is 472,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 383,021,000 tokens. Substratum’s official website is substratum.net. Substratum’s official Twitter account is @substratumnet and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Substratum is https://reddit.com/r/substratumnetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Substratum Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Substratum (SUB) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. Substratum has a current supply of 472,000,000 with 383,020,999.96 in circulation. The last known price of Substratum is 0.00036215 USD and is down -0.16 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 4 active market(s) with $1.94 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://substratum.net/.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Substratum directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Substratum should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Substratum using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Substratum Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Substratum and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.