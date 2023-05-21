Streamr (DATA) Trading 4.6% Higher Over Last 7 Days

Streamr (DATA) traded 0.1% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on May 20th. Streamr has a total market capitalization of $21.94 million and approximately $1.10 million worth of Streamr was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Streamr has traded up 4.6% against the U.S. dollar. One Streamr token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0286 or 0.00000105 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Streamr Profile

Streamr’s launch date was October 6th, 2017. Streamr’s total supply is 861,800,042 tokens and its circulating supply is 767,121,867 tokens. The official message board for Streamr is streamr.network/blog. Streamr’s official website is streamr.network. Streamr’s official Twitter account is @streamr and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Streamr is https://reddit.com/r/streamr and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Streamr

According to CryptoCompare, “Streamr is a decentralized platform for real‑time dataIt aims to Distribute unstoppable data streams over a global open-source peer-to-peer network and help build a new data economy. Streamr delivers data to applications. It is a decentralized network for scalable, low-latency, untamperable data delivery and persistence, operated by the DATA Token.”

