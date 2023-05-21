StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on Univest Financial (NASDAQ:UVSP)

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Univest Financial (NASDAQ:UVSP – Get Rating) in a research note published on Thursday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

A number of other analysts also recently commented on UVSP. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods dropped their price objective on Univest Financial from $31.00 to $30.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 6th. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on Univest Financial from $24.00 to $22.00 in a research note on Friday, April 28th.

UVSP opened at $18.24 on Thursday. Univest Financial has a one year low of $16.11 and a one year high of $29.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.00. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $21.41 and its 200-day moving average is $25.14. The company has a market capitalization of $536.80 million, a PE ratio of 6.81 and a beta of 0.89.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 24th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 10th will be given a dividend of $0.21 per share. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.61%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 9th. Univest Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 31.34%.

In other Univest Financial news, Director Martin P. Connor purchased 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 9th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $17.25 per share, with a total value of $86,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 5,020 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $86,595. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 2.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Univest Financial by 8.1% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,395,057 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $80,599,000 after purchasing an additional 255,765 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its stake in shares of Univest Financial by 2.6% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,350,051 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $55,790,000 after purchasing an additional 60,075 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of Univest Financial by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,211,426 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $52,499,000 after purchasing an additional 27,162 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Univest Financial by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,517,814 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $40,617,000 after purchasing an additional 30,579 shares in the last quarter. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its stake in shares of Univest Financial by 2.5% during the 1st quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 1,335,306 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $35,733,000 after purchasing an additional 32,203 shares in the last quarter. 72.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Univest Financial Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of financial solutions for individuals, businesses, municipalities, and non-profit organizations. It operates through the following segments: Banking, Wealth Management, and Insurance. The Banking segment includes banking services such as deposit taking, loan origination and servicing, mortgage banking, and equipment lease financing.

