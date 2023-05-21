StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on Trupanion (NASDAQ:TRUP)

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Trupanion (NASDAQ:TRUP – Get Rating) in a report published on Thursday morning. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

A number of other brokerages have also weighed in on TRUP. Piper Sandler cut their price target on shares of Trupanion from $44.00 to $33.00 in a research note on Friday, May 5th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price objective on shares of Trupanion from $51.00 to $37.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 21st. Bank of America cut Trupanion from a buy rating to a neutral rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $72.00 to $32.00 in a report on Sunday, May 7th. Evercore ISI cut their price target on Trupanion from $68.00 to $59.00 in a report on Friday, March 24th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group increased their price objective on Trupanion from $66.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday, February 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Trupanion has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $57.10.

Shares of Trupanion stock opened at $20.95 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $37.43 and its 200 day simple moving average is $48.19. The company has a quick ratio of 1.64, a current ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. Trupanion has a 12 month low of $19.64 and a 12 month high of $82.49.

Trupanion ( NASDAQ:TRUP Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The financial services provider reported ($0.60) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.28) by ($0.32). Trupanion had a negative return on equity of 19.86% and a negative net margin of 6.34%. The business had revenue of $256.33 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $251.88 million. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Trupanion will post -1.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Trupanion news, CEO Darryl Rawlings sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.10, for a total transaction of $232,400.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 845,109 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $49,100,832.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Trupanion news, Director Michael Doak sold 2,750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total transaction of $110,000.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 1,682 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $67,280. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Darryl Rawlings sold 4,000 shares of Trupanion stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.10, for a total transaction of $232,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 845,109 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $49,100,832.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 26,250 shares of company stock valued at $1,176,975. Insiders own 5.86% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in Trupanion by 18.6% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 127,936 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,488,000 after purchasing an additional 20,085 shares during the period. Check Capital Management Inc. CA lifted its position in shares of Trupanion by 6.5% in the first quarter. Check Capital Management Inc. CA now owns 16,400 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $703,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of Trupanion by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,405,434 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $60,279,000 after acquiring an additional 9,488 shares during the period. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC increased its holdings in shares of Trupanion by 25.1% during the 1st quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC now owns 153,517 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $6,584,000 after acquiring an additional 30,815 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Trupanion by 4.2% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 727,114 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $31,186,000 after acquiring an additional 29,451 shares during the period. 97.55% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Trupanion, Inc engages in the provision of medical insurance for cats and dogs. It operates through the Subscription Business and Other Business. The Subscription Business segment is involved in the monthly subscriptions of pet medical insurance. The Others Business segment includes companies or organizations that choose to provide medical insurance for cats and dogs as a benefit to their employees or members.

