StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on Protalix BioTherapeutics (NYSEAMERICAN:PLX)

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Protalix BioTherapeutics (NYSEAMERICAN:PLX – Get Rating) in a research report report published on Thursday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the stock.

Protalix BioTherapeutics Stock Down 4.7 %

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN:PLX opened at $2.04 on Thursday. Protalix BioTherapeutics has a 52 week low of $1.00 and a 52 week high of $3.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 28.04, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a current ratio of 1.76. The company has a market capitalization of $133.46 million, a PE ratio of -6.80 and a beta of 1.44. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $1.97 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $1.48.

Protalix BioTherapeutics (NYSEAMERICAN:PLX – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 27th. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.15) by $0.08. The company had revenue of $8.62 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.12 million. Analysts forecast that Protalix BioTherapeutics will post 0.16 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in PLX. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Protalix BioTherapeutics by 438.6% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,209,750 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,540,000 after buying an additional 985,147 shares during the period. Two Sigma Investments LP boosted its holdings in Protalix BioTherapeutics by 1,816.8% during the first quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 194,094 shares of the company’s stock worth $408,000 after purchasing an additional 183,968 shares during the last quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. acquired a new position in Protalix BioTherapeutics during the first quarter worth $333,000. Jane Street Group LLC boosted its holdings in Protalix BioTherapeutics by 69.5% during the first quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 145,208 shares of the company’s stock worth $154,000 after purchasing an additional 59,550 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC acquired a new position in Protalix BioTherapeutics during the fourth quarter worth $68,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 7.12% of the company’s stock.

Protalix Biotherapeutics, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development, production, and commercialization of recombinant therapeutic proteins based on plant cell based expression system. Its products include Alidornase alfa, PRX-115 and PRX-11. The company was by Yoseph Shaaltiel in 1993 and is headquartered in Carmiel, Israel.

