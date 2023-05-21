StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on Protalix BioTherapeutics (NYSEAMERICAN:PLX)

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Protalix BioTherapeutics (NYSEAMERICAN:PLX – Get Rating) in a research report report published on Thursday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the stock.
Protalix BioTherapeutics Stock Down 4.7 %
Shares of NYSEAMERICAN:PLX opened at $2.04 on Thursday. Protalix BioTherapeutics has a 52 week low of $1.00 and a 52 week high of $3.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 28.04, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a current ratio of 1.76. The company has a market capitalization of $133.46 million, a PE ratio of -6.80 and a beta of 1.44. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $1.97 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $1.48.
Protalix BioTherapeutics (NYSEAMERICAN:PLX – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 27th. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.15) by $0.08. The company had revenue of $8.62 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.12 million. Analysts forecast that Protalix BioTherapeutics will post 0.16 earnings per share for the current year.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
About Protalix BioTherapeutics
Protalix Biotherapeutics, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development, production, and commercialization of recombinant therapeutic proteins based on plant cell based expression system. Its products include Alidornase alfa, PRX-115 and PRX-11. The company was by Yoseph Shaaltiel in 1993 and is headquartered in Carmiel, Israel.
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Protalix BioTherapeutics (PLX)
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 5/15 – 5/19
- Applied Materials: Cracks In The Chip Recovery Or Time To Buy?
- Deere & Company Rallies On Farm Equipment Boom, Bullish Outlook
- How Many Roth IRAs Can You Have?
- Why You Should Consider Buying Nvidia Ahead Of Earnings
Receive News & Ratings for Protalix BioTherapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Protalix BioTherapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.