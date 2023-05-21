StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on Nature’s Sunshine Products (NASDAQ:NATR)

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Nature’s Sunshine Products (NASDAQ:NATR – Get Rating) in a report issued on Thursday morning. The brokerage issued a strong-buy rating on the stock.

Separately, TheStreet lowered Nature’s Sunshine Products from a b- rating to a c rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 5th.

Shares of NASDAQ NATR opened at $10.91 on Thursday. Nature’s Sunshine Products has a one year low of $7.93 and a one year high of $12.83. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $10.54 and its 200-day moving average price is $9.63. The stock has a market capitalization of $207.84 million, a PE ratio of 64.18 and a beta of 0.84.

Nature’s Sunshine Products ( NASDAQ:NATR Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 15th. The company reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter. Nature’s Sunshine Products had a return on equity of 4.14% and a net margin of 0.81%. The firm had revenue of $102.75 million for the quarter.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in Nature’s Sunshine Products by 7.3% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 21,102 shares of the company’s stock worth $216,000 after acquiring an additional 1,427 shares during the last quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC increased its stake in Nature’s Sunshine Products by 60.6% in the 1st quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 112,744 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,151,000 after acquiring an additional 42,564 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Nature’s Sunshine Products by 10.1% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 245,311 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,505,000 after acquiring an additional 22,533 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG increased its stake in Nature’s Sunshine Products by 71.8% in the 1st quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 8,251 shares of the company’s stock worth $84,000 after acquiring an additional 3,447 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in Nature’s Sunshine Products by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 590,839 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,032,000 after acquiring an additional 2,130 shares during the last quarter. 75.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Nature’s Sunshine Products, Inc engages in the manufacture and sale of nutritional and personal care products. Its product lines include general health, immune, cardiovascular, digestive, personal care, and weight management. It operates through the following geographical segments: Asia, Europe, North America, and Latin America and Other.

