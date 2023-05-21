StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on Nabriva Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NBRV)

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Nabriva Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NBRV – Get Rating) in a report issued on Wednesday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the biotechnology company’s stock.

Nabriva Therapeutics Price Performance

Nabriva Therapeutics stock opened at $1.95 on Wednesday. Nabriva Therapeutics has a one year low of $1.22 and a one year high of $8.45. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $1.65 and a 200-day moving average price of $1.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 1.13 and a quick ratio of 0.78. The firm has a market capitalization of $62.42 million, a P/E ratio of -0.09 and a beta of 1.56.

Nabriva Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NBRV – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 17th. The biotechnology company reported ($7.77) EPS for the quarter. Nabriva Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 211.51% and a negative net margin of 154.83%. The company had revenue of $10.57 million during the quarter.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Nabriva Therapeutics

Nabriva Therapeutics Company Profile

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Nabriva Therapeutics stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Nabriva Therapeutics plc ( NASDAQ:NBRV Get Rating ) by 102.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 795,938 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after buying an additional 402,144 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned approximately 0.13% of Nabriva Therapeutics worth $145,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. 0.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Nabriva Therapeutics Plc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the commercialization and development of novel anti-infective agents to treat infections. The company was founded in October 2005 and is headquartered in Dublin, Ireland.

