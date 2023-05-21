StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on Nabriva Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NBRV)

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Nabriva Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NBRV – Get Rating) in a report issued on Wednesday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the biotechnology company’s stock.
Nabriva Therapeutics Price Performance
Nabriva Therapeutics stock opened at $1.95 on Wednesday. Nabriva Therapeutics has a one year low of $1.22 and a one year high of $8.45. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $1.65 and a 200-day moving average price of $1.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 1.13 and a quick ratio of 0.78. The firm has a market capitalization of $62.42 million, a P/E ratio of -0.09 and a beta of 1.56.
Nabriva Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NBRV – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 17th. The biotechnology company reported ($7.77) EPS for the quarter. Nabriva Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 211.51% and a negative net margin of 154.83%. The company had revenue of $10.57 million during the quarter.
Nabriva Therapeutics Company Profile
Nabriva Therapeutics Plc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the commercialization and development of novel anti-infective agents to treat infections. The company was founded in October 2005 and is headquartered in Dublin, Ireland.
