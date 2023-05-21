StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on Atkore (NYSE:ATKR)

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Atkore (NYSE:ATKR – Get Rating) in a research report report published on Thursday. The firm issued a buy rating on the stock.

Several other brokerages have also recently commented on ATKR. Loop Capital increased their target price on shares of Atkore from $150.00 to $170.00 in a report on Thursday, February 2nd. B. Riley upped their price target on shares of Atkore from $146.00 to $161.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, February 2nd. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Atkore from $135.00 to $156.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday, February 2nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of Atkore from $139.00 to $177.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, February 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $161.40.

Atkore Stock Performance

Shares of ATKR opened at $122.44 on Thursday. Atkore has a 12 month low of $70.50 and a 12 month high of $154.86. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $129.56 and a 200 day simple moving average of $126.18. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.30 and a beta of 2.17. The company has a current ratio of 2.99, a quick ratio of 2.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57.

Insider Buying and Selling

Atkore ( NYSE:ATKR Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 9th. The company reported $4.31 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.71 by $0.60. Atkore had a net margin of 21.54% and a return on equity of 66.55%. The business had revenue of $895.93 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $910.20 million. Research analysts forecast that Atkore will post 15.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Atkore news, CFO David Paul Johnson sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $149.79, for a total transaction of $1,497,900.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 30,114 shares in the company, valued at $4,510,776.06. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other news, insider John W. Pregenzer sold 4,754 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.00, for a total value of $713,100.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 26,297 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,944,550. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO David Paul Johnson sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $149.79, for a total transaction of $1,497,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 30,114 shares in the company, valued at $4,510,776.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.11% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Atkore

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Atkore by 289.6% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 16,458 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,620,000 after buying an additional 12,234 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Atkore by 108.1% in the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 9,604 shares of the company’s stock valued at $945,000 after buying an additional 4,989 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Atkore by 2.5% in the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 16,070 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,582,000 after buying an additional 388 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC bought a new position in Atkore in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $223,000. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its holdings in Atkore by 12.2% during the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 9,464 shares of the company’s stock worth $931,000 after purchasing an additional 1,031 shares during the last quarter.

About Atkore

Atkore, Inc engages in the manufacture of electrical raceway products. It operates through the Electrical, and Safety and Infrastructure segments. The Electrical segment produces products used in the construction of electrical power systems such as conduit, cable, and installation accessories. The Safety and Infrastructure segment designs and creates solutions including metal framing, mechanical pipe, perimeter security, and cable management for the protection and reliability of critical infrastructure.

