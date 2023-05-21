StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on Artesian Resources (NASDAQ:ARTNA)

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Artesian Resources (NASDAQ:ARTNA – Get Rating) in a report issued on Thursday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the utilities provider’s stock.

Artesian Resources Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ ARTNA opened at $48.50 on Thursday. Artesian Resources has a twelve month low of $44.08 and a twelve month high of $63.00. The company has a current ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 0.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93. The company has a market capitalization of $461.24 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.80 and a beta of 0.16. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $54.94 and a 200-day simple moving average of $56.06.

Artesian Resources (NASDAQ:ARTNA – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 9th. The utilities provider reported $0.24 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $25.12 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $23.00 million. Artesian Resources had a return on equity of 9.24% and a net margin of 17.36%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Artesian Resources will post 1.93 earnings per share for the current year.

Artesian Resources Increases Dividend

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 26th. Investors of record on Friday, May 19th will be paid a dividend of $0.284 per share. This is an increase from Artesian Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.28. This represents a $1.14 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.34%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 18th. Artesian Resources’s dividend payout ratio is presently 62.98%.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ARTNA. Rhumbline Advisers grew its stake in shares of Artesian Resources by 1.9% in the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 12,107 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $670,000 after purchasing an additional 226 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Artesian Resources by 1.2% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 21,599 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,196,000 after buying an additional 262 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its holdings in shares of Artesian Resources by 7.8% in the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 4,203 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $207,000 after buying an additional 305 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Artesian Resources by 0.9% in the third quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 37,788 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,818,000 after buying an additional 329 shares during the period. Finally, Boenning & Scattergood Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Artesian Resources by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. Boenning & Scattergood Inc. now owns 20,447 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $993,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the period. 49.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Artesian Resources Company Profile

Artesian Resources Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of water resource management. Its activities include residential, commercial water and wastewater, government and contract services, and developers. The company was founded in 1927 and is headquartered in Newark, DE.

