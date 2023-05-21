StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on Aramark (NYSE:ARMK)

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Aramark (NYSE:ARMK – Get Rating) in a research note published on Thursday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on shares of Aramark from $45.00 to $44.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a sector perform rating and issued a $48.00 target price on shares of Aramark in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th. Robert W. Baird lowered their target price on shares of Aramark from $43.00 to $39.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 22nd. TheStreet cut shares of Aramark from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 1st. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on shares of Aramark from $46.00 to $44.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Aramark presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $41.20.

Aramark Stock Performance

NYSE:ARMK opened at $39.54 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $35.19 and its 200-day moving average is $38.76. Aramark has a 52-week low of $28.74 and a 52-week high of $45.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.48, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.21. The company has a market cap of $10.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.06, a PEG ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 1.65.

Aramark Announces Dividend

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Aramark

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 17th will be given a $0.11 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 16th. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.11%. Aramark’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 46.81%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ARMK. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Aramark by 31.9% in the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 8,279 shares of the company’s stock valued at $311,000 after buying an additional 2,002 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its position in shares of Aramark by 17.0% during the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 9,139 shares of the company’s stock worth $344,000 after purchasing an additional 1,325 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Aramark by 35.9% during the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,693 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,000 after purchasing an additional 447 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Aramark during the first quarter worth approximately $174,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Aramark by 1.7% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,897,847 shares of the company’s stock worth $447,358,000 after purchasing an additional 198,530 shares in the last quarter.

About Aramark

Aramark engages in the provision of food, facilities, and uniform services. It operates through the following segments: Food and Support Services United States (FSS United States), Food and Support Services International (FSS International), and Uniform and Career Apparel (Uniform). The FSS United States segment offers food, hospitality and facility services for school districts, colleges and universities, healthcare facilities, businesses, sports, entertainment and recreational venues, conference and convention centers, national and state parks, and correctional institutions.

