StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on AnaptysBio (NASDAQ:ANAB)

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of AnaptysBio (NASDAQ:ANAB – Get Rating) in a research note published on Thursday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the biotechnology company’s stock.

Several other analysts also recently issued reports on ANAB. Guggenheim upped their price target on shares of AnaptysBio from $44.00 to $45.00 in a report on Friday, May 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on shares of AnaptysBio from $32.00 to $31.00 and set an underweight rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $34.83.

AnaptysBio Trading Up 1.1 %

ANAB stock opened at $19.13 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $506.75 million, a P/E ratio of -3.95 and a beta of -0.16. AnaptysBio has a 52 week low of $18.03 and a 52 week high of $32.44. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $21.35 and its 200 day moving average price is $24.97.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On AnaptysBio

AnaptysBio ( NASDAQ:ANAB Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 1st. The biotechnology company reported ($0.93) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.92) by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $6.81 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.20 million. AnaptysBio had a negative return on equity of 52.83% and a negative net margin of 1,278.87%. On average, equities research analysts expect that AnaptysBio will post -5.89 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of ANAB. Point72 Asset Management L.P. increased its position in AnaptysBio by 196.6% during the third quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 2,526,200 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $64,443,000 after purchasing an additional 1,674,400 shares during the last quarter. Great Point Partners LLC increased its position in shares of AnaptysBio by 5,262.2% in the first quarter. Great Point Partners LLC now owns 804,333 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $17,502,000 after acquiring an additional 789,333 shares in the last quarter. Braidwell LP acquired a new stake in shares of AnaptysBio in the fourth quarter worth $22,503,000. Millennium Management LLC increased its position in shares of AnaptysBio by 1,050.7% in the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 322,802 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $10,004,000 after acquiring an additional 294,750 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp increased its position in shares of AnaptysBio by 20.6% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,155,881 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $23,464,000 after acquiring an additional 197,786 shares in the last quarter.

About AnaptysBio

AnaptysBio, Inc is a clinical stage biotechnology company. engages in the development of antibody product candidates. Its products pipeline include ANB030, ANB030, and Imsidolimab. It also offers SHM platform that replicate the natural process of somatic hypermutation embedded within the human immune system to rapidly develop a diverse range of therapeutic-grade antibodies in vitro.

