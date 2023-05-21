StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on Aclaris Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ACRS)

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Aclaris Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ACRS – Get Rating) in a report released on Thursday morning. The firm issued a sell rating on the biotechnology company’s stock.

Several other analysts have also commented on ACRS. HC Wainwright dropped their price target on shares of Aclaris Therapeutics from $50.00 to $43.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 7th. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an overweight rating and issued a $38.00 price objective on shares of Aclaris Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, February 7th. BTIG Research cut their price objective on Aclaris Therapeutics from $32.00 to $29.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 7th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price target on shares of Aclaris Therapeutics from $25.00 to $21.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $32.00.

Shares of NASDAQ ACRS opened at $8.18 on Thursday. Aclaris Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $5.77 and a 12 month high of $18.96. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $8.57 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $12.84. The stock has a market cap of $578.16 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.68 and a beta of 0.51.

Aclaris Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:ACRS Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 8th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.42) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.44) by $0.02. Aclaris Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 312.32% and a negative return on equity of 46.40%. The business had revenue of $2.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.75 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.31) EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 66.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that Aclaris Therapeutics will post -1.81 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Neal Walker sold 29,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.37, for a total transaction of $358,730.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 1,285,188 shares in the company, valued at $15,897,775.56. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Aclaris Therapeutics news, insider Joseph Monahan sold 14,800 shares of Aclaris Therapeutics stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.37, for a total value of $183,076.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 151,261 shares in the company, valued at $1,871,098.57. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Neal Walker sold 29,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.37, for a total transaction of $358,730.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 1,285,188 shares in the company, valued at $15,897,775.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 44,800 shares of company stock worth $554,096 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 6.70% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its holdings in shares of Aclaris Therapeutics by 34.4% in the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 7,372,601 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $59,644,000 after acquiring an additional 1,888,588 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Aclaris Therapeutics by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,115,373 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $41,383,000 after acquiring an additional 26,714 shares during the period. Bain Capital Life Sciences Investors LLC purchased a new position in Aclaris Therapeutics during the 1st quarter valued at about $27,506,000. BVF Inc. IL boosted its holdings in Aclaris Therapeutics by 2.6% during the 1st quarter. BVF Inc. IL now owns 3,360,941 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $27,190,000 after acquiring an additional 84,398 shares during the period. Finally, Braidwell LP boosted its holdings in Aclaris Therapeutics by 36.6% during the 1st quarter. Braidwell LP now owns 3,269,094 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $26,447,000 after acquiring an additional 875,109 shares during the period. 95.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Aclaris Therapeutics, Inc operates as a dermatologist-led biopharmaceutical company, which engages in identifying, developing, and commercializing novel drugs to address the needs in medical and aesthetic dermatology and immunology. It operates through the Therapeutics and Contract Research segments.

