StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Xcel Energy (NASDAQ:XEL)

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Xcel Energy (NASDAQ:XEL – Get Rating) in a report issued on Thursday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the stock.

XEL has been the topic of several other research reports. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Xcel Energy from $62.00 to $67.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research note on Thursday, April 20th. Mizuho reduced their price objective on shares of Xcel Energy from $75.00 to $72.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 17th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on shares of Xcel Energy from $76.00 to $73.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of Xcel Energy from $73.00 to $79.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 19th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on shares of Xcel Energy from $74.00 to $73.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 5th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Xcel Energy has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $71.50.

Xcel Energy Stock Performance

Shares of XEL stock opened at $65.93 on Thursday. Xcel Energy has a one year low of $56.89 and a one year high of $77.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a current ratio of 0.75. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $69.58 and a 200 day moving average price of $68.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $36.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.95 and a beta of 0.43.

Xcel Energy Increases Dividend

Xcel Energy ( NASDAQ:XEL Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 27th. The company reported $0.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $4.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.76 billion. Xcel Energy had a net margin of 11.34% and a return on equity of 10.78%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 8.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.70 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Xcel Energy will post 3.37 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 20th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 15th were given a $0.52 dividend. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.15%. This is an increase from Xcel Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.49. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 14th. Xcel Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 64.40%.

Insider Activity at Xcel Energy

In related news, SVP Frank P. Prager sold 737 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.00, for a total transaction of $47,905.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 29,340 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,907,100. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, EVP Timothy John O’connor sold 15,625 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.59, for a total value of $1,087,343.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 6,498 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $452,195.82. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Frank P. Prager sold 737 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.00, for a total transaction of $47,905.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 29,340 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,907,100. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.06% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Xcel Energy

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in XEL. Banque Pictet & Cie SA increased its position in shares of Xcel Energy by 9.8% in the fourth quarter. Banque Pictet & Cie SA now owns 20,338 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,426,000 after purchasing an additional 1,820 shares during the period. Securian Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Xcel Energy by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Securian Asset Management Inc. now owns 44,921 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,149,000 after acquiring an additional 402 shares during the last quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. grew its position in Xcel Energy by 1.9% in the third quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 115,525 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,394,000 after acquiring an additional 2,192 shares during the last quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC grew its position in Xcel Energy by 15.7% in the fourth quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,615 shares of the company’s stock valued at $113,000 after acquiring an additional 219 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sunbelt Securities Inc. bought a new position in Xcel Energy in the fourth quarter valued at about $221,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.15% of the company’s stock.

Xcel Energy Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Xcel Energy, Inc operates as a holding company engaged in the generation, purchase, transmission, distribution, and sale of electricity. It operates through the following three segments: Regulated Electric Utility, Regulated Natural Gas Utility and All Others. The Regulated Electric Utility segment generates, transmits, and distributes electricity primarily in Minnesota, Wisconsin, Michigan, North Dakota, South Dakota, Colorado, Texas, and New Mexico.

Further Reading

