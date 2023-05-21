StockNews.com Begins Coverage on WSFS Financial (NASDAQ:WSFS)

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of WSFS Financial (NASDAQ:WSFS – Get Rating) in a research note released on Thursday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the bank’s stock.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Piper Sandler lowered shares of WSFS Financial from an overweight rating to a neutral rating and decreased their target price for the company from $53.00 to $52.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. Stephens began coverage on shares of WSFS Financial in a report on Monday, April 3rd. They issued an overweight rating and a $47.00 price target for the company. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut their price target on shares of WSFS Financial from $54.00 to $48.00 and set a market perform rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 6th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $51.20.

Get WSFS Financial alerts:

WSFS Financial Trading Down 3.0 %

NASDAQ WSFS opened at $32.55 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $35.79 and its 200-day simple moving average is $43.47. WSFS Financial has a 52 week low of $29.59 and a 52 week high of $51.77. The company has a current ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The stock has a market cap of $2.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.27 and a beta of 0.96.

WSFS Financial Dividend Announcement

WSFS Financial ( NASDAQ:WSFS Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 24th. The bank reported $1.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.28 by ($0.26). WSFS Financial had a net margin of 26.79% and a return on equity of 13.06%. The company had revenue of $245.66 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $253.30 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.66 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 23.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that WSFS Financial will post 4.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 19th. Investors of record on Friday, May 5th were given a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.84%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 4th. WSFS Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 13.39%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other WSFS Financial news, EVP Christine Elizabeth Davis purchased 798 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 27th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $34.11 per share, for a total transaction of $27,219.78. Following the completion of the purchase, the executive vice president now directly owns 1,753 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $59,794.83. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 1.29% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On WSFS Financial

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in WSFS Financial by 3.0% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 291,259 shares of the bank’s stock worth $10,954,000 after buying an additional 8,468 shares in the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its holdings in WSFS Financial by 3.6% during the 1st quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 65,418 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,460,000 after purchasing an additional 2,245 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its holdings in WSFS Financial by 11.6% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,930,306 shares of the bank’s stock worth $110,209,000 after purchasing an additional 304,198 shares during the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new stake in WSFS Financial during the 1st quarter worth about $1,422,000. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP raised its holdings in WSFS Financial by 31.8% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 80,628 shares of the bank’s stock worth $3,032,000 after purchasing an additional 19,451 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.10% of the company’s stock.

About WSFS Financial

(Get Rating)

WSFS Financial Corp. is a savings and loan holding company, which engages in the provision of banking and financial services. It operates through the following business segments: WSFS Bank, Cash Connect, and Wealth Management. The WSFS Bank segment provides loans and other financial products to commercial and retail customers.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for WSFS Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for WSFS Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.