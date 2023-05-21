StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Winmark (NASDAQ:WINA)

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Winmark (NASDAQ:WINA – Get Rating) in a report released on Thursday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the specialty retailer’s stock.

Separately, TheStreet lowered Winmark from a b rating to a c+ rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 1st.

Winmark Stock Down 1.2 %

Shares of Winmark stock opened at $337.05 on Thursday. Winmark has a twelve month low of $183.93 and a twelve month high of $349.60. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $322.17 and a 200 day moving average price of $280.44. The firm has a market cap of $1.17 billion, a PE ratio of 31.15 and a beta of 0.80.

Winmark Increases Dividend

Winmark ( NASDAQ:WINA Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, March 1st. The specialty retailer reported $2.86 earnings per share for the quarter. Winmark had a negative return on equity of 62.91% and a net margin of 47.04%. The business had revenue of $21.13 million for the quarter.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 17th will be given a dividend of $0.80 per share. This represents a $3.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.95%. This is an increase from Winmark’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.70. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 16th. Winmark’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 29.57%.

Insider Transactions at Winmark

In related news, CEO Brett D. Heffes sold 6,527 shares of Winmark stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $338.18, for a total transaction of $2,207,300.86. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 108,500 shares in the company, valued at approximately $36,692,530. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Winmark news, Director Lawrence A. Barbetta sold 5,242 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $306.83, for a total value of $1,608,402.86. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 12,641 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,878,638.03. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Brett D. Heffes sold 6,527 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $338.18, for a total transaction of $2,207,300.86. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 108,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $36,692,530. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 29,194 shares of company stock valued at $9,353,785 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 11.00% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Winmark

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Legal & General Group Plc boosted its stake in Winmark by 3.8% in the 4th quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 1,237 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $292,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares during the period. Clifford Capital Partners LLC lifted its position in Winmark by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter. Clifford Capital Partners LLC now owns 2,773 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $600,000 after buying an additional 49 shares in the last quarter. Ellsworth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Winmark by 3.2% during the 1st quarter. Ellsworth Advisors LLC now owns 1,601 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $513,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Winmark by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 20,578 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $4,853,000 after purchasing an additional 61 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its holdings in shares of Winmark by 91.3% during the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 132 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 63 shares in the last quarter. 65.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Winmark Company Profile

Winmark Corp. engages in the franchising of five value-oriented retail store concepts that buy, sell, and trade gently used merchandise and provides consulting and advisory services to franchisors through Winmar Franchise Partners. It operates through the Franchising and Leasing segments. The Franchising segment is involved in value-oriented retail store concepts that buy, sell, trade, and consign merchandise and provides strategic consulting services related to franchising.

