StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Western New England Bancorp (NASDAQ:WNEB)

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Western New England Bancorp (NASDAQ:WNEB – Get Rating) in a report published on Thursday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

Separately, Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on Western New England Bancorp from $9.50 to $8.50 in a report on Wednesday, April 26th.

Western New England Bancorp Price Performance

Shares of WNEB opened at $5.95 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $132.15 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.00 and a beta of 0.51. Western New England Bancorp has a fifty-two week low of $5.72 and a fifty-two week high of $10.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 0.89 and a quick ratio of 0.89. The business’s 50-day moving average is $7.48 and its 200-day moving average is $8.87.

Western New England Bancorp Dividend Announcement

Institutional Trading of Western New England Bancorp

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 24th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 10th will be paid a $0.07 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 9th. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.71%. Western New England Bancorp’s payout ratio is 23.53%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in Western New England Bancorp by 121,522.2% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 32,838 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $269,000 after buying an additional 32,811 shares during the last quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP increased its stake in shares of Western New England Bancorp by 57.6% in the first quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 111,989 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $919,000 after buying an additional 40,922 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC boosted its holdings in Western New England Bancorp by 473.8% in the first quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 81,163 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $666,000 after acquiring an additional 67,017 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of Western New England Bancorp by 22.5% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 89,236 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $733,000 after purchasing an additional 16,400 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Western New England Bancorp by 1.4% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 211,046 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,733,000 after acquiring an additional 2,893 shares during the last quarter. 52.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Western New England Bancorp Company Profile

Western New England Bancorp, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It offers a range of investment advisory and wealth management services. Its loan portfolio includes commercial real estate, residential real estate, commercial and industrial, and consumer loans.

