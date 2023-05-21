StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Western Midstream Partners (NYSE:WES)

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Western Midstream Partners (NYSE:WES – Get Rating) in a research report released on Thursday. The firm issued a buy rating on the pipeline company’s stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently commented on WES. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of Western Midstream Partners from $33.00 to $32.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 18th. Mizuho raised their price target on shares of Western Midstream Partners from $33.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, January 31st. Citigroup reduced their price target on shares of Western Midstream Partners from $33.00 to $32.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Monday, February 27th. VNET Group restated a maintains rating on shares of Western Midstream Partners in a report on Monday, May 8th. Finally, Capital One Financial restated an overweight rating on shares of Western Midstream Partners in a report on Thursday, April 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $33.43.

Western Midstream Partners Trading Up 0.8 %

WES opened at $26.81 on Thursday. Western Midstream Partners has a twelve month low of $21.95 and a twelve month high of $29.50. The company has a quick ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.16. The company has a fifty day moving average of $26.11 and a 200-day moving average of $26.75. The stock has a market cap of $10.31 billion, a PE ratio of 9.68 and a beta of 2.77.

Western Midstream Partners Increases Dividend

Western Midstream Partners ( NYSE:WES Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 3rd. The pipeline company reported $0.52 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.64 by ($0.12). Western Midstream Partners had a return on equity of 35.31% and a net margin of 34.25%. The firm had revenue of $733.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $738.80 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.75 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 3.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Western Midstream Partners will post 2.73 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 15th. Investors of record on Monday, May 1st were given a dividend of $0.856 per share. This is a positive change from Western Midstream Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. This represents a $3.42 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 12.77%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, April 28th. Western Midstream Partners’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 72.20%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in WES. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC bought a new position in shares of Western Midstream Partners during the first quarter valued at about $27,000. Spire Wealth Management lifted its position in shares of Western Midstream Partners by 893.3% during the first quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 1,033 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 929 shares in the last quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp bought a new position in shares of Western Midstream Partners during the fourth quarter valued at about $46,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. lifted its position in shares of Western Midstream Partners by 485.3% during the fourth quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 3,582 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $90,000 after purchasing an additional 2,970 shares in the last quarter. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Western Midstream Partners during the third quarter valued at about $104,000. 91.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Western Midstream Partners

Western Midstream Partners LP engages in the ownership, operation, acquisition, and development of midstream energy assets. It engages in the business of gathering, processing, compressing, treating, and transporting natural gas, condensate, natural gas liquids, and crude oil for Anadarko, as well as third-party producers and customers.

Featured Stories

