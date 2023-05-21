StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Virtu Financial (NASDAQ:VIRT)

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Virtu Financial (NASDAQ:VIRT – Get Rating) in a report issued on Thursday. The firm issued a hold rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

Several other research analysts have also recently weighed in on VIRT. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on Virtu Financial from $24.00 to $22.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 27th. TheStreet cut Virtu Financial from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a research report on Thursday, March 9th. Morgan Stanley raised Virtu Financial from an underweight rating to an equal weight rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $18.00 to $21.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 11th. Finally, Citigroup cut their price objective on Virtu Financial from $21.00 to $20.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 4th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Virtu Financial presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $24.29.

Virtu Financial Trading Down 0.4 %

Shares of Virtu Financial stock opened at $18.10 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $18.41 and a 200 day simple moving average of $19.83. Virtu Financial has a 12-month low of $16.26 and a 12-month high of $26.61. The company has a market capitalization of $2.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.14 and a beta of 0.21. The company has a current ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09.

Virtu Financial Dividend Announcement

Virtu Financial ( NASDAQ:VIRT Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 20th. The financial services provider reported $0.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.09. Virtu Financial had a return on equity of 22.53% and a net margin of 9.26%. The business had revenue of $373.08 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $326.19 million. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Virtu Financial will post 2.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 1st will be given a dividend of $0.24 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 31st. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.30%. Virtu Financial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 48.48%.

Insider Activity

In other news, COO Brett Fairclough sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.39, for a total transaction of $969,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 37,005 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $717,526.95. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 42.10% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Virtu Financial

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in VIRT. Prudential Financial Inc. raised its stake in shares of Virtu Financial by 1,577.3% during the 1st quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 2,338,818 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $44,204,000 after purchasing an additional 2,199,380 shares during the period. Capital World Investors bought a new stake in shares of Virtu Financial during the 1st quarter valued at $58,287,000. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. bought a new position in Virtu Financial in the 4th quarter worth about $28,129,000. Norges Bank bought a new position in Virtu Financial in the 4th quarter worth about $19,031,000. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Virtu Financial by 59.7% in the 1st quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 2,164,023 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $40,272,000 after acquiring an additional 809,085 shares during the last quarter. 50.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Virtu Financial

Virtu Financial, Inc engages in the provision of market making and liquidity services. It operates through the following segments: Market Making, Execution Services and Corporate. The Market Making segment engages in the buying and selling of securities and other financial instruments. The Execution Services segment agency offers trading venues that provide transparent trading in global equities, ETFs, and fixed income to institutions, banks and broker dealers.

