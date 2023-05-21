StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Viasat (NASDAQ:VSAT)

Posted by on May 21st, 2023

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Viasat (NASDAQ:VSATGet Rating) in a research note released on Thursday. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the communications equipment provider’s stock.

Several other research analysts have also recently issued reports on VSAT. Needham & Company LLC reissued a buy rating and set a $44.00 price target on shares of Viasat in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. William Blair cut shares of Viasat from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a report on Thursday, January 26th. Barclays dropped their target price on shares of Viasat from $41.00 to $39.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 15th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Viasat from $37.00 to $34.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $53.00.

Viasat Trading Down 1.0 %

NASDAQ VSAT opened at $40.23 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 2.86 and a beta of 1.27. Viasat has a 52-week low of $25.38 and a 52-week high of $44.77. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $34.88 and a 200 day moving average price of $34.11. The company has a quick ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 2.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63.

Insider Transactions at Viasat

In other news, EVP Keven K. Lippert sold 2,700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.03, for a total transaction of $86,481.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 6,224 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $199,354.72. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders sold a total of 6,272 shares of company stock valued at $207,311 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 4.90% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Viasat by 47.9% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,292,413 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $348,295,000 after purchasing an additional 3,331,879 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Viasat by 6.8% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,111,765 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $214,989,000 after acquiring an additional 452,198 shares during the last quarter. FPR Partners LLC boosted its position in Viasat by 2.3% during the third quarter. FPR Partners LLC now owns 5,272,410 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $159,385,000 after acquiring an additional 120,000 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in Viasat by 5.1% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,194,940 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $108,114,000 after acquiring an additional 154,732 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its position in Viasat by 15.2% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,592,326 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $87,724,000 after acquiring an additional 342,499 shares during the last quarter. 82.36% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Viasat

(Get Rating)

ViaSat, Inc provides communications technologies and services. It operates through following segments: Satellite Services, Commercial Networks and Government Systems. The Satellite Services segment provides satellite-based high-speed broadband services with multiple applications to consumers, enterprises, and mobile broadband customers (including commercial airlines and maritime vessels) both in the United States and abroad.

Featured Stories

Analyst Recommendations for Viasat (NASDAQ:VSAT)

Receive News & Ratings for Viasat Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Viasat and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.