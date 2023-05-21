StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Viasat (NASDAQ:VSAT)

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Viasat (NASDAQ:VSAT – Get Rating) in a research note released on Thursday. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the communications equipment provider’s stock.
Several other research analysts have also recently issued reports on VSAT. Needham & Company LLC reissued a buy rating and set a $44.00 price target on shares of Viasat in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. William Blair cut shares of Viasat from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a report on Thursday, January 26th. Barclays dropped their target price on shares of Viasat from $41.00 to $39.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 15th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Viasat from $37.00 to $34.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $53.00.
Viasat Trading Down 1.0 %
NASDAQ VSAT opened at $40.23 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 2.86 and a beta of 1.27. Viasat has a 52-week low of $25.38 and a 52-week high of $44.77. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $34.88 and a 200 day moving average price of $34.11. The company has a quick ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 2.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63.
A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Viasat by 47.9% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,292,413 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $348,295,000 after purchasing an additional 3,331,879 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Viasat by 6.8% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,111,765 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $214,989,000 after acquiring an additional 452,198 shares during the last quarter. FPR Partners LLC boosted its position in Viasat by 2.3% during the third quarter. FPR Partners LLC now owns 5,272,410 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $159,385,000 after acquiring an additional 120,000 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in Viasat by 5.1% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,194,940 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $108,114,000 after acquiring an additional 154,732 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its position in Viasat by 15.2% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,592,326 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $87,724,000 after acquiring an additional 342,499 shares during the last quarter. 82.36% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
About Viasat
ViaSat, Inc provides communications technologies and services. It operates through following segments: Satellite Services, Commercial Networks and Government Systems. The Satellite Services segment provides satellite-based high-speed broadband services with multiple applications to consumers, enterprises, and mobile broadband customers (including commercial airlines and maritime vessels) both in the United States and abroad.
