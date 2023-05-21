StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Varonis Systems (NASDAQ:VRNS)

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Varonis Systems (NASDAQ:VRNS – Get Rating) in a report published on Thursday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the technology company’s stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also commented on the stock. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on shares of Varonis Systems from $23.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 7th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an outperform rating and issued a $31.00 price objective on shares of Varonis Systems in a research report on Wednesday, March 15th. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Varonis Systems from an underweight rating to an equal weight rating and set a $26.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 15th. William Blair reiterated an outperform rating on shares of Varonis Systems in a research report on Tuesday, February 7th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC lowered shares of Varonis Systems from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, February 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $30.95.

NASDAQ:VRNS opened at $24.77 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 4.03, a current ratio of 4.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. Varonis Systems has a fifty-two week low of $15.61 and a fifty-two week high of $35.38. The stock has a market cap of $2.72 billion, a PE ratio of -23.82 and a beta of 0.89. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $24.62 and its 200-day simple moving average is $24.12.

Varonis Systems ( NASDAQ:VRNS Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 1st. The technology company reported ($0.33) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.33). Varonis Systems had a negative net margin of 23.53% and a negative return on equity of 21.70%. The business had revenue of $107.34 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $107.26 million. Analysts expect that Varonis Systems will post -0.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of VRNS. Raymond James & Associates increased its position in Varonis Systems by 24.7% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 41,783 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,986,000 after purchasing an additional 8,272 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in Varonis Systems by 3.9% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 495,160 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $23,540,000 after purchasing an additional 18,813 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its position in Varonis Systems by 91.8% in the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,096 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $99,000 after acquiring an additional 1,003 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC grew its position in Varonis Systems by 56.9% in the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 56,965 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,708,000 after acquiring an additional 20,660 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers grew its position in Varonis Systems by 0.7% in the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 112,981 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $5,371,000 after acquiring an additional 811 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.72% of the company’s stock.

Varonis Systems, Inc engages in protecting enterprise data such as sensitive files and emails, confidential customer, patient, and employee data, financial records, strategic and product plans, and other intellectual property. It operates through the following geographical segments: North America, EMEA, and Rest of the World.

