StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Taseko Mines (NYSEAMERICAN:TGB)

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Taseko Mines (NYSEAMERICAN:TGB – Get Rating) (TSE:TKO) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the mining company’s stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. TD Securities upped their price target on Taseko Mines from C$2.50 to C$2.75 in a report on Monday, February 27th. National Bank Financial increased their target price on Taseko Mines from C$2.50 to C$2.75 in a research note on Monday, February 27th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on Taseko Mines from C$3.30 to C$3.40 in a research note on Wednesday, April 5th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on Taseko Mines from C$2.50 to C$2.75 in a research report on Monday, February 6th.

Get Taseko Mines alerts:

Taseko Mines Stock Down 1.4 %

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN:TGB opened at $1.37 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.62, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 1.75. Taseko Mines has a 1 year low of $0.89 and a 1 year high of $1.90. The stock has a market capitalization of $395.14 million, a P/E ratio of -17.13 and a beta of 1.94. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $1.62 and a 200-day simple moving average of $1.48.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Taseko Mines

Taseko Mines ( NYSEAMERICAN:TGB Get Rating ) (TSE:TKO) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 23rd. The mining company reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Taseko Mines had a negative return on equity of 0.05% and a negative net margin of 7.01%. The business had revenue of $74.12 million during the quarter. Equities analysts forecast that Taseko Mines will post 0.11 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in shares of Taseko Mines by 10.0% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 376,136 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $861,000 after purchasing an additional 34,100 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its position in shares of Taseko Mines by 305.3% in the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 309,635 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $713,000 after purchasing an additional 233,235 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Taseko Mines by 148.6% in the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 36,450 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $83,000 after purchasing an additional 21,790 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC grew its stake in Taseko Mines by 14.9% during the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 77,196 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $176,000 after acquiring an additional 10,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can grew its stake in Taseko Mines by 663.0% during the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 819,644 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $1,836,000 after acquiring an additional 712,220 shares in the last quarter. 19.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Taseko Mines Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Taseko Mines Ltd. operates as a mining company engaged in the acquisition, development, and operation of mineral deposits. It holds interest in the Gibraltar, Florence Copper, Aley Niobium, Yellowhead, New Prosperity, and Harmony projects. The company was founded on April 15, 1966 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Taseko Mines Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Taseko Mines and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.