StockNews.com Begins Coverage on RGC Resources (NASDAQ:RGCO)

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of RGC Resources (NASDAQ:RGCO – Get Rating) in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the energy company’s stock.
RGC Resources Stock Performance
Shares of NASDAQ RGCO opened at $18.27 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $21.52 and its 200-day simple moving average is $22.61. RGC Resources has a 52-week low of $18.01 and a 52-week high of $24.55. The company has a current ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12.
RGC Resources Dividend Announcement
The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 1st. Investors of record on Monday, July 17th will be given a dividend of $0.1975 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 14th. This represents a $0.79 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.32%.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On RGC Resources
About RGC Resources
RGC Resources, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the distribution and sale of natural gas to residential, commercial, and industrial users in its service territory. The firm operates through the following segments: Gas Utility, Investment in Affiliates, and Parent and Other. The Gas Utility segment focuses on tariff rates and other regulatory mechanisms through which it provides for the sale and distribution of natural gas to customers.
Further Reading
