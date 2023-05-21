StockNews.com Begins Coverage on RGC Resources (NASDAQ:RGCO)

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of RGC Resources (NASDAQ:RGCO – Get Rating) in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the energy company’s stock.

RGC Resources Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ RGCO opened at $18.27 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $21.52 and its 200-day simple moving average is $22.61. RGC Resources has a 52-week low of $18.01 and a 52-week high of $24.55. The company has a current ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12.

RGC Resources Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 1st. Investors of record on Monday, July 17th will be given a dividend of $0.1975 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 14th. This represents a $0.79 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.32%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On RGC Resources

About RGC Resources

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Barclays PLC boosted its holdings in RGC Resources by 119.2% in the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 2,071 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 1,126 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new position in RGC Resources in the 1st quarter valued at about $138,000. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in RGC Resources by 11.5% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 7,921 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $166,000 after purchasing an additional 818 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its holdings in RGC Resources by 81.4% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 7,804 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $172,000 after purchasing an additional 3,502 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. boosted its holdings in RGC Resources by 215.6% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 8,225 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $181,000 after purchasing an additional 5,619 shares during the last quarter.

RGC Resources, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the distribution and sale of natural gas to residential, commercial, and industrial users in its service territory. The firm operates through the following segments: Gas Utility, Investment in Affiliates, and Parent and Other. The Gas Utility segment focuses on tariff rates and other regulatory mechanisms through which it provides for the sale and distribution of natural gas to customers.

