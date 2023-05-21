StockNews.com Begins Coverage on PepsiCo (NYSE:PEP)

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of PepsiCo (NYSE:PEP – Get Rating) in a report published on Thursday morning. The firm issued a buy rating on the stock.
PepsiCo Trading Up 0.1 %
PepsiCo stock opened at $191.84 on Thursday. PepsiCo has a fifty-two week low of $154.86 and a fifty-two week high of $196.88.
About PepsiCo
