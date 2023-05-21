StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Myriad Genetics (NASDAQ:MYGN)

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Myriad Genetics (NASDAQ:MYGN – Get Rating) in a report issued on Thursday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.

Several other equities analysts have also commented on MYGN. Stephens increased their price objective on shares of Myriad Genetics from $17.00 to $24.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research report on Monday, March 6th. Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of Myriad Genetics from $25.00 to $27.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, March 3rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $27.00.

Myriad Genetics Stock Performance

NASDAQ:MYGN opened at $19.36 on Thursday. Myriad Genetics has a fifty-two week low of $13.92 and a fifty-two week high of $28.18. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $21.70 and its 200-day simple moving average is $19.78.

Myriad Genetics ( NASDAQ:MYGN Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The company reported ($0.21) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.19) by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $181.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $171.56 million. Myriad Genetics had a negative net margin of 21.05% and a negative return on equity of 7.42%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 9.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.14) earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Myriad Genetics will post -0.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Myriad Genetics news, COO Nicole Lambert sold 6,433 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.48, for a total transaction of $151,046.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 240,506 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,647,080.88. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 2.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of MYGN. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Myriad Genetics by 3.6% during the 3rd quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 48,685 shares of the company’s stock worth $929,000 after purchasing an additional 1,694 shares during the period. Pictet Asset Management SA grew its stake in shares of Myriad Genetics by 27.8% during the 3rd quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA now owns 221,679 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,230,000 after purchasing an additional 48,269 shares during the period. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. acquired a new stake in shares of Myriad Genetics during the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,217,000. Disciplined Growth Investors Inc. MN grew its stake in shares of Myriad Genetics by 19.9% during the 3rd quarter. Disciplined Growth Investors Inc. MN now owns 2,278,490 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,474,000 after purchasing an additional 377,703 shares during the period. Finally, Artisan Partners Limited Partnership grew its stake in shares of Myriad Genetics by 20.2% during the 3rd quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 2,675,545 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,049,000 after purchasing an additional 449,150 shares during the period. 99.08% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Myriad Genetics, Inc engages in the discovery, development, and marketing of transformative molecular diagnostic tests. It operates through the Diagnostics and Other segments. The Diagnostics segment provides testing and collaborative development of testing that is designed to assess an individual’s risk of developing a disease later in life.

