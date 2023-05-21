StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Gold Fields (NYSE:GFI)

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Gold Fields (NYSE:GFI – Get Rating) in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning. The brokerage issued a buy rating on the stock.

GFI has been the subject of several other research reports. Investec lowered shares of Gold Fields from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Monday, April 17th. HSBC lowered shares of Gold Fields from a hold rating to a reduce rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 3rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Gold Fields from a neutral rating to an underweight rating in a research note on Friday, May 5th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $11.50.

Get Gold Fields alerts:

Gold Fields Trading Up 1.0 %

Shares of NYSE:GFI opened at $15.29 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $14.45 and a two-hundred day moving average of $11.99. Gold Fields has a 12-month low of $7.03 and a 12-month high of $17.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 2.29 and a quick ratio of 1.33.

Gold Fields Increases Dividend

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

The business also recently disclosed a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 17th were issued a dividend of $0.2425 per share. This is an increase from Gold Fields’s previous semi-annual dividend of $0.17. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 16th. This represents a dividend yield of 3%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in GFI. Profund Advisors LLC raised its position in Gold Fields by 7.8% in the third quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 79,170 shares of the company’s stock worth $640,000 after purchasing an additional 5,729 shares in the last quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new stake in Gold Fields during the third quarter worth about $3,291,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in Gold Fields by 22.5% during the third quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 10,593,784 shares of the company’s stock worth $85,704,000 after buying an additional 1,947,700 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its stake in Gold Fields by 91.3% during the fourth quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 636,865 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,591,000 after buying an additional 303,961 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP grew its stake in Gold Fields by 417.0% during the third quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 219,813 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,778,000 after buying an additional 177,294 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 28.41% of the company’s stock.

About Gold Fields

(Get Rating)

Gold Fields Ltd. is a gold mining company, which engages in the production of gold and operation of mines. Its operating mines are located in Australia, Ghana, Peru, and South Africa. The company was founded on May 03, 1968 and is headquartered in Johannesburg, South Africa.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Gold Fields Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gold Fields and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.