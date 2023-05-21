StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Frontline (NYSE:FRO)

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Frontline (NYSE:FRO – Get Rating) in a research report report published on Thursday morning. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the shipping company’s stock.

FRO has been the topic of several other reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on shares of Frontline from $16.50 to $19.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research report on Monday, March 6th. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded Frontline from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $17.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Monday, May 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $15.33.

Get Frontline alerts:

Frontline Trading Up 2.0 %

Shares of NYSE:FRO opened at $14.78 on Thursday. Frontline has a 52-week low of $7.51 and a 52-week high of $19.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 1.98 and a current ratio of 2.25. The company has a market cap of $3.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.87 and a beta of 0.21. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $15.71 and its 200-day moving average is $14.89.

Frontline Increases Dividend

Frontline ( NYSE:FRO Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 28th. The shipping company reported $0.97 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.08 by ($0.11). The business had revenue of $530.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $363.39 million. Frontline had a return on equity of 17.23% and a net margin of 33.05%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 148.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.02) earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Frontline will post 3.03 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 16th were paid a $0.30 dividend. This is a boost from Frontline’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 15th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.12%. Frontline’s dividend payout ratio is currently 199.07%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Barclays PLC boosted its holdings in Frontline by 182.2% during the first quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 6,047,159 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $100,142,000 after purchasing an additional 3,904,292 shares in the last quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP boosted its position in Frontline by 72.0% in the fourth quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 5,133,763 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $62,324,000 after buying an additional 2,149,377 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Frontline by 4.8% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,717,845 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $51,567,000 after buying an additional 214,352 shares in the last quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP raised its stake in shares of Frontline by 4.6% in the first quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 4,684,450 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $77,574,000 after acquiring an additional 207,450 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Frontline by 345.4% in the 3rd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 4,535,940 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $49,796,000 after acquiring an additional 3,517,554 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 35.91% of the company’s stock.

Frontline Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Frontline Plc is an international shipping company, which engages in the ownership and operation of oil and product tankers. It also offers the seaborne transportation of crude oil and oil products. The company was founded in 1985 and is headquartered in Limmasol, Cyprus.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Frontline Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Frontline and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.