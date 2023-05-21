StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Compugen (NASDAQ:CGEN)

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Compugen (NASDAQ:CGEN – Get Rating) in a research note published on Thursday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the biotechnology company’s stock.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Jefferies Financial Group cut Compugen from a hold rating to an underperform rating in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. Oppenheimer restated an outperform rating and set a $8.00 price objective on shares of Compugen in a report on Tuesday, February 28th. Finally, SVB Leerink reaffirmed an outperform rating on shares of Compugen in a research report on Tuesday, February 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $6.20.

Compugen Price Performance

Compugen stock opened at $0.76 on Thursday. Compugen has a fifty-two week low of $0.51 and a fifty-two week high of $2.36. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.68 and a 200-day simple moving average of $0.81.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Compugen

Compugen ( NASDAQ:CGEN Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 15th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.11) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.12) by $0.01. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.11) EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Compugen will post -0.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Seaview Investment Managers LLC grew its position in Compugen by 250.0% during the 1st quarter. Seaview Investment Managers LLC now owns 35,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 25,000 shares in the last quarter. Mariner LLC grew its holdings in shares of Compugen by 207.3% during the 4th quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 36,831 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 24,844 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Compugen by 216.7% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 38,140 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 26,097 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Compugen during the 1st quarter valued at $37,000. Finally, Stockman Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Compugen during the 4th quarter valued at $51,000. Institutional investors own 25.34% of the company’s stock.

Compugen Company Profile

Compugen Ltd. engages in the research, development, and commercialization of therapeutic and diagnostic biomarker product candidates including proteins and monoclonal antibodies. It focuses on research and development on immuno-oncology and autoimmune diseases. The company was founded by Eli Mintz, Simchon Faigler, and Amir Natan on February 10, 1993 and is headquartered in Holon, Israel.

