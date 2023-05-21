StockNews.com Begins Coverage on CAE (NYSE:CAE)

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of CAE (NYSE:CAE – Get Rating) (TSE:CAE) in a research report released on Thursday morning. The brokerage issued a buy rating on the aerospace company’s stock.
Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Scotiabank raised their price objective on shares of CAE from C$35.00 to C$37.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 15th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of CAE from C$33.00 to C$35.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 15th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of CAE from C$33.00 to C$37.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 15th. Desjardins lifted their price target on shares of CAE from C$35.00 to C$36.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 15th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on shares of CAE from $25.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, CAE currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $33.75.
CAE Trading Up 1.3 %
NYSE CAE opened at $22.30 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $22.31 and a 200-day simple moving average of $21.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a current ratio of 0.97. CAE has a one year low of $15.23 and a one year high of $27.91. The firm has a market cap of $7.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 51.86, a PEG ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 1.69.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On CAE
About CAE
CAE, Inc engages in the provision of digital immersion and training services for the civil aviation, defense and security, and healthcare markets. It operates through the following segments: Civil Aviation Training Solutions, Defence and Security, and Healthcare. The Civil Aviation Training Solutions segment focuses on aviation professionals, airlines, business aviation operators, and aircraft manufacturers.
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on CAE (CAE)
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 5/15 – 5/19
- Applied Materials: Cracks In The Chip Recovery Or Time To Buy?
- Deere & Company Rallies On Farm Equipment Boom, Bullish Outlook
- How Many Roth IRAs Can You Have?
- Why You Should Consider Buying Nvidia Ahead Of Earnings
Receive News & Ratings for CAE Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CAE and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.