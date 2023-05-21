StockNews.com Begins Coverage on CAE (NYSE:CAE)

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of CAE (NYSE:CAE – Get Rating) (TSE:CAE) in a research report released on Thursday morning. The brokerage issued a buy rating on the aerospace company’s stock.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Scotiabank raised their price objective on shares of CAE from C$35.00 to C$37.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 15th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of CAE from C$33.00 to C$35.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 15th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of CAE from C$33.00 to C$37.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 15th. Desjardins lifted their price target on shares of CAE from C$35.00 to C$36.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 15th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on shares of CAE from $25.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, CAE currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $33.75.

NYSE CAE opened at $22.30 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $22.31 and a 200-day simple moving average of $21.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a current ratio of 0.97. CAE has a one year low of $15.23 and a one year high of $27.91. The firm has a market cap of $7.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 51.86, a PEG ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 1.69.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in shares of CAE by 8.9% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,138,310 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $25,760,000 after acquiring an additional 93,088 shares during the period. Harvest Portfolios Group Inc. acquired a new position in CAE in the 1st quarter valued at $194,000. Snyder Capital Management L P increased its stake in CAE by 24.2% in the 1st quarter. Snyder Capital Management L P now owns 2,225,441 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $50,362,000 after buying an additional 434,144 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in CAE by 3.0% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,009,963 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $22,699,000 after buying an additional 29,186 shares during the period. Finally, Gilder Gagnon Howe & Co. LLC acquired a new position in CAE in the 1st quarter valued at $27,540,000. 62.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CAE, Inc engages in the provision of digital immersion and training services for the civil aviation, defense and security, and healthcare markets. It operates through the following segments: Civil Aviation Training Solutions, Defence and Security, and Healthcare. The Civil Aviation Training Solutions segment focuses on aviation professionals, airlines, business aviation operators, and aircraft manufacturers.

