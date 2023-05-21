StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Blueprint Medicines (NASDAQ:BPMC)

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Blueprint Medicines (NASDAQ:BPMC – Get Rating) in a report issued on Thursday. The firm issued a hold rating on the biotechnology company’s stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also commented on BPMC. VNET Group reiterated a maintains rating on shares of Blueprint Medicines in a research report on Friday, May 5th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on Blueprint Medicines from $80.00 to $84.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 21st. JMP Securities reiterated a market outperform rating and set a $114.00 price objective on shares of Blueprint Medicines in a research note on Thursday, March 30th. HC Wainwright boosted their price objective on shares of Blueprint Medicines from $70.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Friday, May 5th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Blueprint Medicines from $75.00 to $50.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Blueprint Medicines currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $71.67.

NASDAQ BPMC opened at $54.74 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $48.14 and its two-hundred day moving average is $46.09. Blueprint Medicines has a one year low of $37.82 and a one year high of $79.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 5.11 and a current ratio of 5.21.

Blueprint Medicines ( NASDAQ:BPMC Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 4th. The biotechnology company reported ($2.15) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($2.66) by $0.51. Blueprint Medicines had a negative net margin of 284.02% and a negative return on equity of 100.31%. The company had revenue of $63.29 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $41.85 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($1.79) EPS. Blueprint Medicines’s quarterly revenue was up .9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Blueprint Medicines will post -9.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Blueprint Medicines news, COO Christina Rossi sold 3,059 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.67, for a total transaction of $139,704.53. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 55,376 shares in the company, valued at $2,529,021.92. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, COO Christina Rossi sold 3,059 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.67, for a total value of $139,704.53. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 55,376 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,529,021.92. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Jeffrey W. Albers sold 9,793 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.67, for a total transaction of $447,246.31. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 173,450 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,921,461.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 27,696 shares of company stock worth $1,265,091. 3.42% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Raymond James & Associates raised its stake in shares of Blueprint Medicines by 18.6% in the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 31,565 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $2,016,000 after acquiring an additional 4,945 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE increased its holdings in shares of Blueprint Medicines by 11.4% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 7,234 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $463,000 after acquiring an additional 743 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Blueprint Medicines by 53.9% in the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 31,782 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $2,030,000 after buying an additional 11,131 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers grew its stake in shares of Blueprint Medicines by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 63,434 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $4,052,000 after acquiring an additional 924 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Blueprint Medicines by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,383,138 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $343,876,000 after buying an additional 46,264 shares in the last quarter.

Blueprint Medicines Corp. is a precision therapy company, which engages in the invention of medicines for people with cancer and blood disorders. The company was founded by Chris Varma, Nicholas B. Lydon, Brian Druker, and Alexis Borisy on October 14, 2008 and is headquartered in Cambridge, MA.

