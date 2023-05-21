StockNews.com Begins Coverage on BlackRock Capital Investment (NASDAQ:BKCC)

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of BlackRock Capital Investment (NASDAQ:BKCC – Get Rating) in a report published on Thursday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the asset manager’s stock.

Several other research analysts also recently weighed in on the company. TheStreet upgraded BlackRock Capital Investment from a c rating to a b- rating in a report on Thursday, May 4th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered BlackRock Capital Investment from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 18th.

BlackRock Capital Investment Stock Up 0.8 %

BKCC opened at $3.26 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $236.22 million, a P/E ratio of 32.55 and a beta of 1.40. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $3.32 and its 200 day simple moving average is $3.58. BlackRock Capital Investment has a 52 week low of $3.03 and a 52 week high of $4.14. The company has a quick ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82.

BlackRock Capital Investment Announces Dividend

BlackRock Capital Investment ( NASDAQ:BKCC Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 1st. The asset manager reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $18.76 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.12 million. BlackRock Capital Investment had a net margin of 10.05% and a return on equity of 9.39%. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.09 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that BlackRock Capital Investment will post 0.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 6th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 12.29%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 14th. BlackRock Capital Investment’s dividend payout ratio is currently 400.00%.

Institutional Trading of BlackRock Capital Investment

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in BKCC. Ancora Advisors LLC grew its position in BlackRock Capital Investment by 42.4% during the first quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 13,293 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 3,960 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of BlackRock Capital Investment by 24.5% during the 1st quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 22,211 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $94,000 after purchasing an additional 4,370 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its position in BlackRock Capital Investment by 7.6% during the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 77,204 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $280,000 after purchasing an additional 5,438 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG raised its holdings in BlackRock Capital Investment by 14.5% in the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 45,002 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $163,000 after buying an additional 5,689 shares during the period. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its position in BlackRock Capital Investment by 121.1% during the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 12,241 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 6,704 shares in the last quarter. 19.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

BlackRock Capital Investment Company Profile

BlackRock Capital Investment provides financing solutions to middle-market companies across the capital structure, with a focus on senior secured debt and first lien loans. They offer solutions to meet the needs of business owners and managers. They invest in middle-market companies and target investments.

