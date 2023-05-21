StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Aurinia Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AUPH)

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Aurinia Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AUPH – Get Rating) (TSE:AUP) in a research report report published on Thursday. The firm issued a hold rating on the biotechnology company’s stock.

Separately, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of Aurinia Pharmaceuticals from $11.00 to $13.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Tuesday, May 2nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Aurinia Pharmaceuticals has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $13.00.

Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Stock Down 0.9 %

AUPH stock opened at $10.64 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $10.57 and its 200 day simple moving average is $8.09. Aurinia Pharmaceuticals has a fifty-two week low of $4.07 and a fifty-two week high of $13.41.

Aurinia Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:AUPH Get Rating ) (TSE:AUP) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.18) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.23) by $0.05. Aurinia Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 23.56% and a negative net margin of 65.90%. The company had revenue of $34.41 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $28.12 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.27) earnings per share. Aurinia Pharmaceuticals’s revenue for the quarter was up 59.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Aurinia Pharmaceuticals will post -0.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Peter Greenleaf sold 32,750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.94, for a total value of $292,785.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 982,968 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,787,733.92. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Aurinia Pharmaceuticals news, CFO Joseph M. Miller sold 11,296 shares of Aurinia Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.94, for a total transaction of $100,986.24. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 331,214 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,961,053.16. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Peter Greenleaf sold 32,750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.94, for a total value of $292,785.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 982,968 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,787,733.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 63,448 shares of company stock worth $567,225. Corporate insiders own 3.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Armistice Capital LLC increased its position in shares of Aurinia Pharmaceuticals by 590.6% during the 4th quarter. Armistice Capital LLC now owns 5,000,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $21,600,000 after purchasing an additional 4,276,000 shares during the last quarter. Bellevue Group AG increased its holdings in Aurinia Pharmaceuticals by 6.6% during the third quarter. Bellevue Group AG now owns 2,846,457 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $21,405,000 after buying an additional 175,044 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its holdings in Aurinia Pharmaceuticals by 5.3% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,580,012 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $28,277,000 after buying an additional 130,465 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new stake in Aurinia Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter worth about $9,431,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Aurinia Pharmaceuticals by 0.4% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,827,416 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $22,624,000 after acquiring an additional 6,677 shares during the last quarter. 40.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Inc, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing therapies to treat various diseases with unmet medical need in the United States and internationally. The company offers LUPKYNIS for the treatment of adult patients with active lupus nephritis.

