StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Arch Resources (NYSE:ARCH)

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Arch Resources (NYSE:ARCH – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the energy company’s stock.

A number of other brokerages also recently commented on ARCH. B. Riley dropped their target price on shares of Arch Resources from $200.00 to $198.00 in a research note on Friday, April 28th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on shares of Arch Resources from $185.00 to $200.00 in a research note on Friday, February 17th.

Arch Resources Price Performance

Shares of ARCH stock opened at $119.17 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 2.58 and a quick ratio of 1.77. The company has a market capitalization of $2.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 0.68. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $128.39 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $141.66. Arch Resources has a one year low of $110.97 and a one year high of $180.10.

Arch Resources Cuts Dividend

Arch Resources ( NYSE:ARCH Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The energy company reported $10.02 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $10.46 by ($0.44). The company had revenue of $869.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $767.03 million. Arch Resources had a return on equity of 96.62% and a net margin of 33.74%. Arch Resources’s revenue was up .2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $12.89 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Arch Resources will post 35.23 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a None dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 31st will be paid a dividend of $2.45 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 30th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.8%. Arch Resources’s dividend payout ratio is presently 1.63%.

Insider Activity

In related news, VP John A. Ziegler sold 4,079 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $151.61, for a total transaction of $618,417.19. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 27,207 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,124,853.27. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, VP John A. Ziegler sold 4,079 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $151.61, for a total transaction of $618,417.19. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 27,207 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,124,853.27. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP Rosemary L. Klein sold 1,549 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $165.00, for a total transaction of $255,585.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 7,999 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,319,835. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 8,245 shares of company stock worth $1,270,556. Corporate insiders own 5.40% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Arch Resources by 2.9% in the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,371 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $325,000 after buying an additional 67 shares during the last quarter. Accurate Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Arch Resources by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. Accurate Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,286 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $583,000 after buying an additional 76 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC raised its holdings in shares of Arch Resources by 6.1% in the first quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 2,379 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $313,000 after buying an additional 137 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its holdings in shares of Arch Resources by 113.8% in the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 295 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 157 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ronald Blue Trust Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Arch Resources by 57.8% in the first quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 434 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $62,000 after buying an additional 159 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.71% of the company’s stock.

About Arch Resources

Arch Resources, Inc engages in the production and distribution of thermal coal. It operates through the following segments: Powder River Basin, Metallurgical, and Other Thermal. The Powder River Basin segment contains the company’s thermal operations in Wyoming. The Metallurgical segment contains metallurgical operations in West Virginia.

