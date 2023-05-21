StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Amneal Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AMRX)

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Amneal Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AMRX – Get Rating) in a research note published on Thursday. The brokerage issued a buy rating on the stock.

Amneal Pharmaceuticals Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ AMRX opened at $2.31 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 19.32, a current ratio of 1.86 and a quick ratio of 1.11. The company has a market cap of $705.59 million, a P/E ratio of -2.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.22 and a beta of 1.33. Amneal Pharmaceuticals has a 12-month low of $1.24 and a 12-month high of $3.77.

About Amneal Pharmaceuticals

Amneal Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a pharmaceutical company, which engages in the development, manufacture, market and distribution of generic pharmaceutical products. It operates through the Generic, Specialty and AvKARE Segments. The Generics segment develops, manufactures and commercializes complex oral solids, injectables, ophthalmics, liquids, topicals, softgels, inhalation products and transdermals.

