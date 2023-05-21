StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Alkermes (NASDAQ:ALKS)

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Alkermes (NASDAQ:ALKS – Get Rating) in a report issued on Thursday. The firm issued a strong-buy rating on the stock.

Several other research analysts have also recently commented on ALKS. HC Wainwright raised their target price on shares of Alkermes from $32.00 to $34.00 in a report on Thursday, April 27th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on shares of Alkermes to $30.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 16th. Mizuho lifted their target price on shares of Alkermes from $36.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 11th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of Alkermes from $29.00 to $31.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 25th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $31.67.

Shares of Alkermes stock opened at $30.48 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 2.25, a quick ratio of 1.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $28.77 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $27.03. Alkermes has a 52 week low of $21.75 and a 52 week high of $32.23. The stock has a market cap of $5.06 billion, a PE ratio of -30.79 and a beta of 0.61.

Alkermes ( NASDAQ:ALKS Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 16th. The company reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05 by $0.09. Alkermes had a negative return on equity of 5.02% and a negative net margin of 14.65%. The company had revenue of $304.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $289.80 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.13 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 6.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Alkermes will post -0.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Alkermes news, Director Nancy Wysenski sold 41,250 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.24, for a total value of $1,288,650.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 15,829 shares in the company, valued at approximately $494,497.96. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 4.76% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Alkermes by 4.8% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 18,107,902 shares of the company’s stock valued at $404,350,000 after buying an additional 828,769 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Alkermes by 1.2% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 16,621,253 shares of the company’s stock worth $468,553,000 after purchasing an additional 197,079 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its holdings in Alkermes by 11.0% in the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 6,710,335 shares of the company’s stock worth $189,164,000 after purchasing an additional 665,957 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in Alkermes by 9.4% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,467,201 shares of the company’s stock worth $144,413,000 after purchasing an additional 556,097 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hardman Johnston Global Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Alkermes by 8.1% in the first quarter. Hardman Johnston Global Advisors LLC now owns 6,013,421 shares of the company’s stock worth $169,518,000 after purchasing an additional 451,615 shares in the last quarter. 96.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Alkermes Plc is a global biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the business of developing, manufacturing, and commercializing medicines designed to address unmet medical needs of patients in major therapeutic areas such as alcohol dependence, opioid dependence, schizophrenia and bipolar I disorder, and a pipeline of product candidates in development for neurological disorders and cancer.

